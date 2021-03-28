Dia Mirza saves ‘best for the last’, shares adorable photo with step-daughter from her Maldives vacation

Dia Mirza has ended her Maldives vacation on a high note. The actor described her time at the island nation as “restful and restorative.”

Sharing some photos on her Instagram account, Dia penned her experience of spending an hour with Dolphins. She wrote, “Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins… 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild.”

Dia Mirza with her step-daughter Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza with her step-daughter Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Here’s another photo of Dia Mirza with Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Here’s another photo of Dia Mirza with Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

She added, “The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative.”

Concluding the post, Dia Mirza wrote that everything seemed “a little serendipitous, how our day unfolded leading to the most memorable #EarthHour2021 on the beach.” “Our resolve strengthened to stay connected to our planet and do all we must to consume less, waste less and say no to plastics #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature,” Dia mentioned.

One of the photo also features Dia enjoying her time with her step-daughter Samaira. Earlier, Dia had shared some clicks shot by husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and expressed how he is getting better at his photography skills.

The actor, who tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February, described her wedding in a post. Sharing pictures from the same, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor had written, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”