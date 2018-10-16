Dia Mirza: I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, sexist and ridiculous

Dia Mirza made an appearance in a song in Sajid Khan’s 2007 film Heyy Baby.

Dia Mirza isn’t surprised by the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Sajid Khan.

The actor told India Today, “I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace.”

She further added, “It’s a deeply bewildering time for a lot of people. I don’t think anyone saw it coming. It is shameful that we didn’t see it coming. Most are silent mainly because of the relationship that they share with these people.”

Also read | After Rachel White, actor Simran Suri recounts her disturbing episode with Sajid Khan

Several women including actors Rachel White and Simran Suri accused Sajid Khan of sexually harassing them in the name of auditions. Actor Bipasha Basu also revealed how she distanced herself from Humshakals owing to Sajid’s sexist and obnoxious behaviour towards women on his film’s sets.

Post the allegations, Sajid stepped down as the director of the forthcoming film Housefull 4. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association on Monday also issued a show-cause notice to the filmmaker.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd