Dia Mirza responds to troll who asked how much she charged for attending Global Citizen Live event

New mom Dia Mirza has often spoken about measures through which humans can collectively and individually make choices that can preserve, protect and restore the environment. On Sunday, the actor posted a video in which she was seen addressing the issues of poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change during the Global Citizen Live event. The event, which took place in Mumbai recently, also saw the presence of popular faces such as Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, among others.

Thanking Priyanka Chopra ‘for bringing everyone together’, Dia wrote, “Thank you Global Citizen for bringing us all together to #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people!!! What an extraordinary display of humanity. As always it was an honour and privilege. Thank you @priyankachopra for bringing us together. When we come together united as one people can we truly bring about the change we need to combat man made #ClimateChange! Let’s all take steps to compel our governments, industry and institutions to #ActNow #ForPeopleForPlanet and achieve #GlobalGoals.”

As soon as she posted the video, fans had several questions for Dia. But one comment grabbed the actor’s attention. An Instagram user asked Dia “how much did u charge for this event?” In response, Dia wrote, “Nothing.”

Dia had shot for Global Citizen Live last week. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Dia wrote a message for her son, who was born earlier this year. “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event 🦋 More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs 🧚🏾 Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan,” she wrote.

On Sunday, Dia celebrated Daughter’s Day with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s first born Samaira. Sharing an adorable picture featuring Samaira and Vaibhav, Dia wrote, “We are so grateful for you baby!” Later, she also shared a video of herself singing “Don’t you ever grow up” with Samaira.