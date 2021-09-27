scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Dia Mirza responds to troll who asked how much she charged for attending Global Citizen Live event

Dia Mirza, who has always been vocal about preserving, protecting and restoring the environment, stepped out for work and attended Global Citizen Live event, which was held in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 1:34:10 pm
dia mirzaDia Mirza attended Global Citizen Live event in Mumbai. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

New mom Dia Mirza has often spoken about measures through which humans can collectively and individually make choices that can preserve, protect and restore the environment. On Sunday, the actor posted a video in which she was seen addressing the issues of poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change during the Global Citizen Live event. The event, which took place in Mumbai recently, also saw the presence of popular faces such as Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, among others.

Thanking Priyanka Chopra ‘for bringing everyone together’, Dia wrote, “Thank you Global Citizen for bringing us all together to #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people!!! What an extraordinary display of humanity. As always it was an honour and privilege. Thank you @priyankachopra for bringing us together. When we come together united as one people can we truly bring about the change we need to combat man made #ClimateChange! Let’s all take steps to compel our governments, industry and institutions to #ActNow #ForPeopleForPlanet and achieve #GlobalGoals.”

More on Global Citizen Live |BTS performs Permission To Dance, watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

As soon as she posted the video, fans had several questions for Dia. But one comment grabbed the actor’s attention. An Instagram user asked Dia “how much did u charge for this event?” In response, Dia wrote, “Nothing.”

More on Dia Mirza |Dia Mirza cheers for ex-husband Sahil Sangha as he launches new production house

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia had shot for Global Citizen Live last week. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Dia wrote a message for her son, who was born earlier this year. “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event 🦋 More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs 🧚🏾 Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan,” she wrote.

dia mirza with vaibhav Dia Mirza celebrated Daughter’s Day with Vaibhav Rekhi and step-daughter Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza Dia also shared a clip of herself singing with Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) dia mirza global citizen event Dia Mirza looked stunning as she posed at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

On Sunday, Dia celebrated Daughter’s Day with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s first born Samaira. Sharing an adorable picture featuring Samaira and Vaibhav, Dia wrote, “We are so grateful for you baby!” Later, she also shared a video of herself singing “Don’t you ever grow up” with Samaira.

