scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 05, 2021
Latest news

Dia Mirza replies to troll who questioned timing of her pregnancy announcement: ‘We didn’t marry because we were having a baby together’

Dia Mirza had a graceful comeback as she responded to a person who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement. “As women, we must always exercise our choice," she wrote.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2021 4:52:33 pm
dia mirza pregnancyDia Mirza announced her pregnancy last week on Instagram. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

‘There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey’.  Actor and activist Dia Mirza took to social media to respond to a person who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement, saying that as women ‘we must always exercise our choice’.

Dia faced quite a lot of trolling as she announced her pregnancy last week after getting married in February. When a person questioned why the actor couldn’t announce her pregnancy before the wedding and break stereotypes as she did with a woman priest officiating at her wedding, the actor in response wrote, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Dia Mirza Dia Mirza’s reply to one of her Instagram follower’s comment on her picture. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia also addressed why she chose to take to social media. “Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
ALSO READ |Dia Mirza is expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

The 39-year-old married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February. On Thursday, she shared a photo clicked by her husband in the Maldives and wrote, “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Film star Shashikala.
Shashikala dies at 88: Revisiting her cinematic memories in 12 rare pics

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement
x