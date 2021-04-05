Dia Mirza replies to troll who questioned timing of her pregnancy announcement: ‘We didn’t marry because we were having a baby together’

‘There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey’. Actor and activist Dia Mirza took to social media to respond to a person who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement, saying that as women ‘we must always exercise our choice’.

Dia faced quite a lot of trolling as she announced her pregnancy last week after getting married in February. When a person questioned why the actor couldn’t announce her pregnancy before the wedding and break stereotypes as she did with a woman priest officiating at her wedding, the actor in response wrote, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Dia also addressed why she chose to take to social media. “Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”

The 39-year-old married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February. On Thursday, she shared a photo clicked by her husband in the Maldives and wrote, “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”