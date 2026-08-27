Dia Mirza recalls stripping ‘bare’ in front of 100 men during song shoot: ‘It liberated me’

Actor Dia Mirza has spoken about coming from a conservative family in Hyderabad, stepping into Bollywood with the 2001 dream debut Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and then hitting multiple speed bumps in her career. In a recent interview, Dia recalled one such challenge — shooting the song ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai’, in which she had to ‘strip bare’ in front of almost ‘100 men’. The actor also admitted that while she was initially not confident in her body, the challenge shaped her artistic journey ahead.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she recalled filming the passionate love track with Emraan Hashmi, in their movie Tumsa Nahin Dekha (2004). “It kind of liberated me in ways that I would have never imagined. And the confidence with which I was able to perform the song came from, of course, the fact that Vaibhavi Merchant, who is the choreographer of the song. And everyone working on it made me feel so safe. But it was possibly one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever done as a girl. Because I had to strip bare, almost down to underwear and a bra, in front of hundreds of men on set,” she shared.