Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ childbirth experience: ‘I wasn’t even allowed to hold my son’

Actor Dia Mirza welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad in May 2021 and the months that followed were some of the toughest times for the new mother. In a recent interview, Dia said that her baby was born pre-maturely and the situation was “life-threatening” for both mother and child.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Dia said that during the fifth month of her pregnancy, she had to undergo an appendix surgery and it was probably that surgery that led to some “bacterial infection” in her body. “My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The Kaafir actor added that Avyaan had to get another surgery shortly after that and all through this, she couldn’t be with him physically. “And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born,” she said.

Dia Mirza recalled that all this happened during the second wave of the pandemic so there was a set of regulations that she had to follow which made the process even harder for the new mom. “He was so tiny and so fragile and it was Covid times so there were all kinds of other conditions and regulations I had to follow. I was allowed to see my baby only twice a week. So it was very hard but through it all, I always believed that he would not leave me and he would fight and survive,” the actor said.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February 2021.