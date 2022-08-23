Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ childbirth experience: ‘I wasn’t even allowed to hold my son’

Actor Dia Mirza welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad in May 2021 and the months that followed were some of the toughest times for the new mother. In a recent interview, Dia said that her baby was born pre-maturely and the situation was “life-threatening” for both mother and child.
In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Dia said that during the fifth month of her pregnancy, she had to undergo an appendix surgery and it was probably that surgery that led to some “bacterial infection” in her body. “My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
The Kaafir actor added that Avyaan had to get another surgery shortly after that and all through this, she couldn’t be with him physically. “And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born,” she said.
Dia Mirza recalled that all this happened during the second wave of the pandemic so there was a set of regulations that she had to follow which made the process even harder for the new mom. “He was so tiny and so fragile and it was Covid times so there were all kinds of other conditions and regulations I had to follow. I was allowed to see my baby only twice a week. So it was very hard but through it all, I always believed that he would not leave me and he would fight and survive,” the actor said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February 2021.
Top News
Latest News
Explained: On what grounds is Donald Trump suing the US govt after FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home?
Uttarakhand BJP announces names of new office bearers
‘Yusuf sahab would often tell me about his fear of Dilip Kumar’
If Virat Kohli gets a fifty in the first game of Asia Cup, mouths will be shut: Ravi Shastri
Sharjah, Cricket’s el Dorado: The great Pakistan collapse in Rothmans Cup, Miandad’s six, Akram’s hat-trick, Sachin’s ‘Desert Storm’, India 54 all out
Gujarat police issue summons to Flipkart, ask e-commerce firm to join probe into scam unearthed in June
MPPEB PAT 2022 notification released; registration begins on August 31
Nearly 15 per cent of Indians traded in cryptocurrency in last six months: KuCoin Survey
Suspicious device found on the wall of Punjab’s Ferozepur city police station
Justice UD Salvi (Retd) on Bilkis Bano case remission: Don’t think govt considered severity of the crimes
Honouring convicts after their release is wrong, says Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Shiv Sena faction ‘traitors’
New posters of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven unveiled
Debina Bonnerjee regularly monitors her heart rate; know why it is important for pregnant women
Mumbai: Declared unsafe in 2014, 19th-century Carnac Bridge might soon be demolished, say official sources