Dia Mirza on her wedding saree: ‘Last time I auctioned my attire, this time I got a garment that I could reuse’

Dia Mirza’s ‘sustainable’ and ‘eco-friendly’ wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi created headlines. The couple got noticed for their simple yet elegant wedding event, which had a woman priest solemnising the ceremony and a lived-in and comfortable vibe to it. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, and the actor has said she ensured a no-waste ceremony.

While Dia chose a red benarsi saree, Vaibhav was seen in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a jacket. Recently, the Kaafir actor shared the thought behind opting for simple wedding outfits. “So, the last time around I auctioned my clothes and this time around I made sure to get a garment that I could reuse and wear again and again. Even my husband chose an outfit which he could continue wearing through life instead of just hanging up in the cupboard and never touch it again,” Dia shared during an interview with Brut.

The Bollywood actor also shared how she made sure no food is wasted during her wedding ceremony. Since it was an intimate affair with a limited number of guests, she managed to calculate how many vegetarians and non-vegetarians are present at the ceremony. “We ensured we knew exactly how many vegetarians and non-vegetarians were attending the wedding. We made sure we did food plating accordingly. We ensured that there was absolutely no food wastage,” said Dia.

The actor, who feels strongly about the environmental causes, also made sure that the water bottles used at her wedding were made of glass and not plastic. She gifted her guests’ plants in handcrafted woven baskets which were crafted by artisans in Meghalaya.

Not just the gifts, food and clothes, Dia Mirza made sure she uses locally grown flowers instead of the exotic ones from across the globe. She shared, “All our decor was primarily the use of wasted twigs and wood and locally grown flowers. When we think of big events and weddings, we tend to use exotic flowers from all over the world, there’s obviously carbon footprint of transport etc.”

She added, “So making it sustainable, would entail going local and it also makes it just more easily accessible, earthy and beautiful. Also, we wanted a very earthy wedding and a very rustic Indian wedding. So, all the decor elements were local and were on hire so they would get recycled.”