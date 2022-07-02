scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Dia Mirza says premarital sex, premarital pregnancy are matters of ‘personal choice’, is relieved Indian law protects women and their rights

Dia Mirza said in an interview that society is in the 'dark ages' as far as women's rights are concerned. She also spoke about premarital sex and premarital pregnancy, after being questioned about both after announcing her pregnancy last year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 4:08:10 pm
dia mirza on kids avyaan, samairaDia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and step-daughter Samaira. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Actor Dia Mirza dismissed the scrutiny around her pregnancy and her second marriage, and said that “we are in the dark ages” when it comes to women’s rights. She made a reference to the recent events in the US, where debates around abortion laws have been raging for decades, and said that many harbour “regressive thoughts” about premarital sex and pregnancy.

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 and announced her pregnancy in April. In a new interview with The Times of India, she said that even though many are critical of premarital sex and premarital pregnancy, “there are enough people who recognise the fact that it is a personal choice.” She rued that people aren’t as progressive as they might imagine themselves to be.

Also read |Dia Mirza talks about ageism, says it is ‘liberating, empowering’ to play best parts at 40

Talking about women’s rights, she said, “Look at the kind of crimes that continue to be committed against women,” and remarked at recent events in America, where “women can’t go through abortion if they want.” She expressed relief that “at least in India,” the law protects women and their rights.

After announcing her pregnancy, Dia had responded to an Instagram user who had questioned the timing of her marriage in relation to her pregnancy, and asked why she didn’t reveal her pregnancy before she tied the knot with Vaibhav. She responded, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

Dia will next be seen in director Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. She previously worked with the filmmaker on Cash, Dus, and Thappad.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s cute, love-filled European family vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement