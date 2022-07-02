Dia Mirza says premarital sex, premarital pregnancy are matters of ‘personal choice’, is relieved Indian law protects women and their rights

Actor Dia Mirza dismissed the scrutiny around her pregnancy and her second marriage, and said that “we are in the dark ages” when it comes to women’s rights. She made a reference to the recent events in the US, where debates around abortion laws have been raging for decades, and said that many harbour “regressive thoughts” about premarital sex and pregnancy.

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 and announced her pregnancy in April. In a new interview with The Times of India, she said that even though many are critical of premarital sex and premarital pregnancy, “there are enough people who recognise the fact that it is a personal choice.” She rued that people aren’t as progressive as they might imagine themselves to be.

Talking about women’s rights, she said, “Look at the kind of crimes that continue to be committed against women,” and remarked at recent events in America, where “women can’t go through abortion if they want.” She expressed relief that “at least in India,” the law protects women and their rights.

After announcing her pregnancy, Dia had responded to an Instagram user who had questioned the timing of her marriage in relation to her pregnancy, and asked why she didn’t reveal her pregnancy before she tied the knot with Vaibhav. She responded, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Dia will next be seen in director Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. She previously worked with the filmmaker on Cash, Dus, and Thappad.