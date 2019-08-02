Dia Mirza: No third person is the reason for Sahil and me to part ways

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation on Thursday. It came as a shock to many but soon reports started suggesting that a third person was responsible for their split.

Advertising

Dia Mirza took to Twitter to slam these reports. She tweeted, “1) This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised.”

Mirza further wrote, “2) What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie.”

“3)There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that,” she concluded.

Advertising

Soon after Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation, writer Kanika Dhillon and director Prakash Kovelamudi also confirmed that they had split two years ago. The two announcements led to many believing that Dhillon was responsible for Mirza and Sangha’s split. However, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has completely denied it.

She also replied to Kanika’s tweet and wrote, “I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you.”

I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you. https://t.co/vg5O6jPAea — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

Dia Mirza had earlier shared, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

Mirza and Sangha got married on October 18, 2014.