Dia Mirza looks back at 2021, opens up about her near-death experience

On New Year’s Eve, Dia Mirza looked back at the year gone by sharing an adorable video. Sharing a small clip from each month of 2021, the actor gave a glimpse of the big moments of her life. While she thanked the year for making her a mother, Dia revealed how she also faced a ‘near death experience’ and ‘some very testing times’. However, all that has only made her grateful for everything.

“Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother . It was year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning – the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day ,” she wrote.

In the video, Dia Mirza gives a sneak peek of her wedding, vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and the birth of their child Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. There’s also clips of the actor returning to work, walking the ramp and celebrating her birthday earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 this year. The actor, who had a sustainable and eco-friendly wedding, announced her pregnancy with a beautiful post on April 1. Sharing a picture clicked by her husband Vaibhav, she wrote, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth. One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything. Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Also Read | Dia Mirza responds to troll who asked how much she charged for attending Global Citizen Live event

Dia faced a lot of trolling as she announced her pregnancy a few weeks after getting married. However, the actor dealt with it gracefully. She posted on social media, “Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Netflix show Call My Agent.