Dia Mirza wedding solemnised by a woman priest, actor says ‘together we can rise up’. See photo

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. As soon as the actor shared photos of her wedding ceremony, she was showered with blessings and good wishes, but many of her followers were quick to point out that the actor’s Hindu wedding rituals were being performed by a priestess.

The Thappad actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and thanked the woman priest Sheela Atta for conducting the holy ceremony. Dia shared, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality”.

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

Traditionally, Hindu wedding ceremonies are usually been performed by male priests.

Dia’s wedding was attended by actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor had earlier shared the photos of her wedding with the caption, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

It was earlier reported that Dia and Vaibhav met during the lockdown and kept their relationship under the wraps.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha film Thappad. Her work in the ZEE5 web series Kaafir was also quite appreciated.