Dia Mirza says she checks for hidden cameras in every hotel room: ‘I’ve been extremely cautious’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma strongly expressed her anger after a video from inside her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia was leaked online. The cricketer also voiced his displeasure over the intrusion into his private space. Now, actor Dia Mirza has opened up about how she is extra-careful while checking into a hotel.

Dia said she became cautious after “videos of actresses bathing surfaced on the net about a decade ago.” In an interview with ETimes, the Thappad actor said that she follows a protocol before she checks into a hotel. She asks the hotel to assign her a room only after she arrives and also looks for any hidden cameras in it.

“I’ve been extremely cautious,” Dia told the publication.

In her social media statement, Anushka had written, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Dia Mirza entered the film industry in 2001 with the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Before becoming an actor, she had a successful career as a model and also won the Miss Asia Pacific title.

Over the years, she has made a mark for herself as an actor with roles in films such as Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and Thappad. Next up for the actor is the sociopolitical drama Bheed, which reunites her with Thappad director Anubhav Sinha.