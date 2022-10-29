Dia Mirza is a proud mother as son Avyaan takes his first steps, watch video

Actor Dia Mirza, on Saturday, took to social media to share the joyous news that her son Avyaan has learned to walk. She uploaded a cute video of Avyaan stumbling and picking himself up, before he finally taking his first steps towards her.

Dia and husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan in July 2021. Vaibhav also has a daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage. The couple got married in Mumbai on February 15, 2021.

Dia captioned her post, “Thank you little master.” The video received a plethora of comments from fans and some from her industry friends.

Check out Dia’s post –

Actor Bipasha Basu, who is expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, commented on Dia’s post, “Lil baby” and dropped multiple heart emojis. Other well-known names such as Deanne Panday, Neha Dhupia, Sandhya Mridul, and Poorna Patel, amongst others, also reacted to Dia’s post.

Dia often posts pictures and videos of Avyaan. Earlier, she posted a picture with Avyaan during Durga Puja and posed next to a pandal. She captioned it, “Shubho Bijoya May good always triumph over evil Love and light to you and your family.” The actor, who is also known for voicing her opinions on environmental and socio-political issues, recently spoke about the experience of welcoming Avyaan prematurely.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dia said, “My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery. And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born.”