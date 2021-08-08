Dia Mirza is a glowing bride in this unseen wedding throwback, check out her post

On National Handloom Day, actor Dia Mirza shared an unseen photo from her wedding archive on Instagram. Looking radiant in her bridal finery, the actor mentioned in her post about celebrating the textiles of India and to appreciate those behind the looms that have crafted such intricate masterpieces.

Dia, who got married to Vaibhav Rekhi this year, wrote, “There is so much to love, respect and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!! Have you ever witnessed our master craftsmen/women at work? It is easily one of the most spellbinding processes. The precision and fluidity with which those hands and feet move so perfectly synchronised with the rhythm of the loom creating poetry in motion…These craft forms are ours to celebrate everyday. ”

She concluded her post with, “On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let’s come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let’s appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics.”

The post was flooded with love from her Bollywood friends. Lara Dutta commented, “My beauty!” Neha Dhupia wrote, “So sundar!” Tahira Kashyap commented with a heart.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15, and their wedding was conducted by Sheela Atta, a priestess. The coupled welcomed their first child in May, a baby son. When social media questioned her for marrying just for the baby, she had responded in a dignified manner, saying, “Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew it’s safe (medical reasons).”

Last week, Dia Mirza shared a poignant post on breastfeeding. She wrote on Instagram, “We should not need a special occasion to acknowledge how important it is to disseminate awareness and correct information about breastfeeding. As a new mom, breastfeeding and related issues have become even more meaningful to me than ever before.”

“I have become even more acutely aware of the lack of safe spaces for new mothers especially if they happen to be socially and economically marginalised. Why is it that we have never mainstreamed the conversation about how hard it is for underserved mothers to feed their babies on construction sites, farms and roadside stalls without any privacy?”

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the Telugu film Wild Dog.