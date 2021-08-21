Dia Mirza has the cutest wish for husband Vaibhav Rekhi on birthday: ‘Best papa in the world’

Actor Dia Mirza has the sweetest birthday wish for businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia on Saturday took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself and Vaibhav where he is seen looking at a tattoo on her wrist. While wishing him on his special day, Dia shared the story behind the photo.

“‘What does this tattoo mean?’ You had asked… it means Freedom From Fear – Azaad,” Dia wrote, adding heaps of praise for her husband and the father of her newborn.

“What a long way we’ve come is such a short time Vaibh 🌏 Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together!” Dia wrote.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in an intimate gathering at the actor’s Mumbai residence, after a brief courtship. The extremely private actor also kept her wedding ceremony low-key with only families and close friends in attendance.

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed parenthood on May 14. The actor, however, took two months to make the news public. In a long Instagram post on July 14, Dia revealed that they had named their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The Thappad actor also shared that it was a premature delivery and hence the baby had been in the Neonatal ICU since birth.