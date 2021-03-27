Dia Mirza gets clicked by husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Maldives, says he is ‘getting better’ at taking photos

Dia Mirza is enjoying her time in the Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actor has been sharing several photos from the vacation on social media giving some vacation goals to her fans. And her photographer is none other than her husband Vaibhav.

In her recent clicks, Dia looks stunning as she takes a walk at a beach near her resort, Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Cast Away’ let’s play 💙☀️ Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun 🙃 Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel @jamanafaru_maldives for a another perfect day 🙏🏻” Her photos have been clicked by her husband Vaibhav who she thinks is ‘getting better’ at it. Along with the photos, she added, “Photos by Him 😍 (Getting better)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia is having a great time enjoying the ‘magical afternoon’, ‘sunsets’ and some ‘yummy time’ in the Maldives. Posting a photo of the sunset, she wrote, “Chase more sunsets.” On Friday, Dia shared another set of photos and wrote, “Every moment here so far has been pure joy 🦋”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia Mirza is enjoying the sun in her this click from the Maldives. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza is enjoying the sun in her this click from the Maldives. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

The actor tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February. Posting the photos of her wedding, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor had written, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

On the film front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad.