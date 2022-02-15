Dia Mirza shares unseen wedding video on first anniversary, calls husband Vaibhav Rekhi her ‘co-traveller’

Dia Mirza on Tuesday marked her first wedding anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi. She shared a beautiful video from her dreamy wedding that she said was completely sustainable, and planned in her garden.

The video gives glimpses of some adorable moments of the bride and the groom, along with the eco-friendly decor. In her caption Dia wrote, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered. Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. #SunSetKeDivane. Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way.”

Dia Mirza tied the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. She also gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in 2021. Dia is also the step-mom to Samaira, Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage.

Looking back at the year gone by, Dia shared, “It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.”

Calling Vaibhav her co-traveller, Dia added that the two don’t try to change each other. “Marriage is about balance, harmony, and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am.”

Dia regularly shares social media posts with her family, including the two children.