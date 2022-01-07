Dia Mirza gives fans first true glimpse at son Avyaan: ‘Peek-a-boo’

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of her son Avyaan playing ‘peek a boo’ with a stuffed toy. Dia accompanied the video with the song ‘If you’re happy and you know it.’ This is the first time that Dia has given her fans a peek at her son. In earlier photos and videos, she chooses to hide the baby’s face.

The actor has been enjoying motherhood and is happy to share her cherished moments with the world as she often posts them on social media.

Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram. Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram.

Dia had earlier shared a photo with her son with a caption that read, “No place I’d rather be this Saturday night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia welcomed her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14. She took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage.”

Dia was recently seen in the Netflix India series Call My Agent: Bollywood where she played a fictional version of herself.