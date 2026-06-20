‘Acceptance was key’: Dia Mirza says her decision to marry relied on stepdaughter Samaira

Dia Mirza has always been a present parent in her son Avyaan’s life, and with her stepdaughter Samaira, Dia has made sure that they share a warm and friendly relationship. The actor, who got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021, has often spoken warmly about their blended family. In a recent interview, Dia revealed that if Samaira had rejected her relationship with Vaibhav, she wouldn’t have gone ahead with their marriage. She also recalled losing her father at a very young age, and how that difficult period made her the person she is now.

‘Father’s death changed a lot for me’

During a conversation with Times Entertainment, she shared that she lost both her biological dad and stepfather fairly early in life. “I think when you see death early in life and when you recognise the futility of the pursuit of just the material and how it really doesn’t get you anything. Because when you see your parent dead, and all you see is their corpse, they take nothing with them,” she said.