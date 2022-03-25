Step inside Dia Mirza’s cosy and vibrant home that reflects her personality. Watch video

Dia Mirza gave a glimpse of her house in a new video for a brand endorsement. We know that Dia prefers to remain close to nature, and has been a firm advocator of sustainable living for years now. The video shows exactly that part of her lifestyle.

In the video, Dia takes us through various rooms and walls of her household that has a cosy and vibrant vibe. One can see huge bookshelves in her library, dozens of photo frames of her family on the walls and plants all around. She says some of her earliest childhood memories are “sand-papering furniture” which her father had designed. Dia also reveals how she and her husband Vaibhav have tried all means to give their son Avyaan a healthy surrounding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals. In an interview to Harper Bazaar, she mentioned that her home in Bandra, Mumbai is a paradise for birds. “I have almost 25 species of birds visiting my window every day,” Dia said.

Dia tied the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi last year. The two welcomed their son in July 2021. Speaking about her bond with Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira from his first marriage, Dia told indianexpress.com, “Samaira is my baby just as Avyaan is. She is at an age where we can dance, play act, share secrets, and do many activities together. I am so grateful to her for giving me a place in her heart and making me her own.”

Dia called motherhood “a long awaited journey”. She added, ‘”Motherhood is the most precious, most powerful experience of love and care. I feel like having a child creates a cellular shift, heightening the understanding of the wonders of life and creation.”