Dia Mirza calls stepdaughter Samaira her ‘bestie’, dances with her days after announcing son Avyaan’s birth. Watch

Dia Mirza treated her fans to the cutest video on Sunday. Dia dropped a video of herself dancing with her stepdaughter Samaira to the song Iko Iko. Samaira is Dia’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter from his first marriage. In the video, the two were seen grooving to “Iko Iko” by Justin Wellington. Sharing it on Instagram, Dia wrote, “Sunday Shenanigans with My Bestie.”

In the video, both Dia and Samaira are twining. The two are wearing white tees with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. In fact, the ‘besties’ are also well coordinated when it comes to their dance moves. Dia’s fans cannot take their eyes of the new mom and her best friend. Their adorable dance moves are sure to put a smile on your face.

“Haha cuuuuuties,” wrote Soni Razdan and even Bipasha Basu dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. “Dia Mirza is so pretty,” wrote one fan, while another praised Dia and Samaira.

Dia’s video comes four days after she announced the birth of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In a long post, she shared that her son was born prematurely on May 14.

Dia Mirza had announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post. “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

She revealed she had undergone an appendectomy during her pregnancy followed by a subsequent severe bacterial infection. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” Dia wrote in a post.

The actor married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year.