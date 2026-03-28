‘They called me panauti’: Dia Mirza recalls being tagged ‘bad luck’, says ‘I told Rajkumar Hirani I have no work’

Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut 25 years ago with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, a film that has since achieved cult status among audiences. But when it first released, it failed at the box office followed by her many projects failing despite her performances receiving praise. In a recent conversation, Dia has opened up about being labelled “unlucky” in the industry and how she eventually found a turning point with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

Dia Mirza says people perceive her as ‘bad luck’

Looking back at her initial years in Bollywood, Dia said she had to constantly fight preconceived notions about her.

“I feel I managed to defy everybody’s idea of me and create my own. When I started off, there were all these comparisons with Aishwarya Rai. I remember being an impediment to access an opportunity. Then box office failures of my so-called big films—and how it in turn renders you jobless, because people who were otherwise queuing up to sign you suddenly perceive you as a panauti, bad luck. I have been through all of that.”