Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Fest, says ‘don’t hold back from being an empath’

Dia Mirza was in Jaipur on Monday to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Photo: ANI) Dia Mirza was in Jaipur on Monday to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Photo: ANI)

Bollywood actor and India’s UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza broke down while talking about climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Monday.

As she broke down, Dia said, “Don’t hold back from being an empath. Don’t be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It’s good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance.”

Later in the day, Dia Mirza shared that she was also overwhelmed by the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

“At around 3 in the morning, this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player, who I followed for a while. His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low,” Dia said.

Not only Dia Mirza, but many celebrities from B-town also mourned the demise of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati and others took to social media and expressed their grief.

