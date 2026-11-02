‘It’s a matter of public health’: Dia Mirza on BMC removing anti-cracker video amid BJP objection

Dia Mirza has questioned calls to take down a video she recorded for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding air pollution during Diwali. The Mumbai civic body pulled down the actor’s video from its social media handles hours after Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mumbai chief Ameet Satam expressed his displeasure with Dia’s participation on his X handle.

In the video, which has now been taken down by the BMC, Dia is seen advocating for clean air in Mumbai, particularly during the upcoming festival of Diwali. She urged Mumbaikars to limit pollution through excessive use of firecrackers in order to keep the city less polluted. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai is 131 around Bandra Reclamation, which is considered ‘unhealthy’.

“In accordance with the directives of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes, and footpaths is strictly prohibited. In this regard, actress Ms. Dia Mirza has appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers and to avoid noise pollution,” stated BMC’s caption that accompanied Dia’s video on its social media handles.

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However, Satam objected to Dia’s BMC video, flagged it on his X handle, and wrote, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.” Dia’s video was taken down shortly after that.

However, other celebrities who had also issued similar public service announcements as part of BMC’s anti-cracker drive against air pollution remained accessible on its social media handles. These included Dia’s fellow actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, along with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. However, the BMC has not issued any clarification on why it took down only Dia’s video from its social media handles.

Dia Mirza responds

When SCREEN reached out to Dia for a comment, the actor said, “Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all.”

Responding to Satam’s demand for a takedown of her video, Dia added, “Why would anyone be critical of a video the Honourable Bombay High Court and the BMC have made me record in public interest? Air pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should we welcomed because it’s matter of public health.”

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Waris Pathan, the national spokesperson of political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), questioned Satam’s attempt to target Dia’s video. “Mr. Ameet Satam, why single out Dia Mirza when Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad made the very same appeal on behalf of BMC. Same appeal, same High Court directive, but different reactions? That’s not standing up for tradition; that’s selective outrage and a glaring double standard. Why is Dia Mirza your target? Naam Dia Mirza hai (Because her name is Dia Mirza)?,” asked Pathan on his X handle.