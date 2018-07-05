Sanju actor Dia Mirza wants to make a biopic on Amrita Sher-Gil

Dia Mirza was recently seen playing the role of Maanayata Dutt in Sanju. Dia Mirza was recently seen playing the role of Maanayata Dutt in Sanju.

Actor-producer Dia Mirza is currently basking in the success of Sanju. She told IANS that she wants to make a biopic on the life of eminent painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

Dia interacted with the media on the sidelines of a ‘Save The Children’ campaign that she was taking part in, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actor was asked by IANS that after working in Sanju — a film on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt — who is the person on whose life she would like to make a film on?

“I am intrigued by lots of true life stories,” she replied. “I think in our country, there are lots of stories which can be converted into films. If I would have to do any biopic, then I would have made a biopic on Amrita Sher-Gil because she was an artist. She made her mark globally through her art but she passed away at a young age and she was also fond of children.”

In Sanju, Dia played the role of Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay’s wife.

On the positive and booming response to Sanju, Dia said: “The kind of love and appreciation that the film is getting, the entire team is really happy about it and it is really overwhelming that people are liking the film. I feel proud that I got an opportunity to be part of such good film and more than that, I feel blessed to work with good people who are involved in the film.”

Praising Sanju’s director Rajkumar Hirani, Dia told IANS, “He is my favourite director. I have worked with him in ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. I feel you are able to do quality work when you work with good people.

“I am really happy that with the kind of love and intention that we have made this film, and that has reached the audience,” she added.

