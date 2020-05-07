Dia Mirza becomes UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for the second time

Dia Mirza has carried out various initiatives to ban single-use-plastic. Dia Mirza has carried out various initiatives to ban single-use-plastic.

Actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza has become the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years, till the end of 2022.

Lauding the actor’s efforts to create environmental awareness in India, the UN has called her contribution as ‘greatly valued’.

Expressing delight at Dia’s continued role as its National Goodwill Ambassador, Dechen Tsering, Regional Director and Representative for Asia and the Pacific, UNEP said the organisation placed great value on influential voices like hers to amplify the impact of UNEP’s research and initiatives, which aim to better understand and address the critical environmental issues of the times.

Dia Mirza, who is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate, has been a long-standing voice for change and a supporter of environmental conservation in India. She has carried out various initiatives to ban single-use-plastic.

The actor sees the extension of her tenure as another opportunity to work towards championing nature. She said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as UNEP ambassador. My association with the United Nations Environment Programme has been an extraordinary learning curve. It has defined my purpose and I hope to continue to learn and make a difference towards improving environmental consciousness. Now more than ever before we need to make every effort possible to act on climate, protect wildlife, biodiversity, and secure our natural resources.”

On the sets of her last show, Dia presented the entire crew with metal water bottles customised with each of their names, so that they would use these bottles in the future instead of using single-use-plastic bottles.

