Dia Mirza is back at work after embracing motherhood, chats with Disha Ravi about climate crisis

Hours after announcing the birth of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Dia Mirza was back at work as she took to Instagram to have a detailed chat with activist Disha Ravi on the ongoing climate crisis.

Dia started the chat by thanking her fans for the love they showed on her family. She also mentioned that it is necessary for the present generation to leave the planet in a good condition so that children can have a good future.

Dia Mirza shared the video of the chat with a caption that read, “Disha is a 22 year old climate activist from Bengaluru, India. She is one of the most resilient, brave and inspiring young people working with the @fridaysforfuture.india. When she was younger she witnessed her grandparents who are farmers impacted by the #ClimateCrises and this set her on the path of personal enquiry and action #ForNature. She is passionate about ensuring that the voices for MAPA – Most Affected People & Areas are represented in Climate Conversations and negotiations.”

Disha Ravi, who is a part of the Fridays for Future India movement, went on to share that since she comes from a farmers’ family, she has seen how the shortage of water can affect on-ground workers. The 22-year-old activist spoke about MAPA (Most Affected People & Areas) and their representation in global climate conversations. Disha also pointed out that addressing the climate crisis is the need of the hour, and she wants to pursue that mission as a journalist and a writer.

Dia Mirza has been extremely vocal about climate change and the increased use of sustainable products for the benefit of the environment.