Dia Mirza announces pregnancy: ‘Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb’

Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. (Photo: Dia mirza/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy on Thursday. Dia shared a photo from her Maldives vacation and captioned it, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Dia was on a vacation in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira. She posted several photos and videos from her holiday.

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav on February 15 at her Mumbai residence.

While sharing pictures from her wedding, the Thappad actor had shared, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. After five years of marriage, they mutually decided to part their ways in 2019.