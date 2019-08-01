Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announce separation

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha have decided to end their marriage of five years. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor took to her Twitter account to make the announcement.

In her tweet, Mirza mentioned that it is a mutual decision and she will continue to be friends with Sangha. She wrote, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

Dia Mirza has also said that neither she nor her husband will comment on this matter any further. “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter,” she added.

Mirza tied the knot with her business partner Sangha on October 18, 2014.