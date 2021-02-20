Dia Mirza acknowledges ‘hard past’ as she posts wedding photo, says ‘you can always begin again’

Dia MIrza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia Mirza, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share a jovial photograph from her wedding ceremony with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

As she posted the photo, Dia shared in the caption, “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. -Buddha.”

This is the second time Dia and her husband Vaibhav have given love a chance, both of them were earlier married to Sahil Sangha and Sunaina Rekhi respectively.

Dia and Sahil parted ways in 2019 after being together for eleven years. The two co-owned Born Free Entertainment, a production house where they backed films like Zayed Khan’s Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) and Vidya Balan’s Bobby Jasoos (2014).

Vaibhav, a businessman by profession, was earlier married to lifestyle and health expert Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter named Samaira.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 15 in Mumbai. The couple got married in the garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence, in a ceremony attended by family and close friends including actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani.