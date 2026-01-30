Dhurandhar’s Rambha Ho fever continues as Kalpana Iyer recreates her iconic song at 70. Watch video

Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer recently shared a video on social media in which she is seen grooving energetically to 'Rambha Ho'.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2026
Kalpana IyerKalpana Iyer dances to Rambha Ho. (Photo: Express Archive/Instagram)
Dhurandhar grabbed headlines for several reasons, one of them being the makers’ smart use of iconic retro tracks — including the much-loved song “Rambha Ho”. Now, months after the film’s release, veteran actor Kalpana Iyer, who originally featured in the song in the 1981 film Armaan, has recreated the magic by dancing to it at the age of 70, instantly leaving fans nostalgic.

The actress shared a video on her social media in which she can be seen grooving energetically to “Rambha Ho”. Kalpana wrote in the caption of the clip: “A friend sent me this clip and it’s from last night and I still can’t believe I did this… I have not danced in a long time and this was such a special evening… Siddhant ki shaadi.”

 

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration and praise. One fan wrote, “You WERE and ARE the hottest everrrrr.” Another commented, “I wish I could be as graceful as you when I reach your age.” Several others added, “Manifesting ageing like this.”

After her video went viral, Kalpana Iyer shared the video again with a new caption. This time, she wrote: “Grateful for All The Love and Kindness and Blessings to Each One of You forever.”

Who is Kalpana Iyer?

Kalpana Iyer, best remembered for playing vamp roles in Bollywood — including her appearance in Hum Saath Saath Hain — was the first runner-up at the Miss India 1978 pageant. She later represented India at Miss World 1978, where she made it to the Top 15 semifinalists.

Kalpana subsequently made her entry into films, mostly portraying bold and glamorous characters, following the footsteps of iconic screen vamps like Bindu, Helen, and Aruna Irani. She became a familiar face with popular dance numbers such as “Hari Om Hari” from the 1980 film Pyaara Dushman, followed by “Rambha Ho: from Armaan in 1981.

Recently, while speaking about not actively seeking work, Kalpana Iyer said: “People give twists to people asking for work. They judge and look down upon them. What’s wrong in asking for work? I am not begging. I didn’t know how to twist my words. I might have come across as being very strict, which suits me fine. Being easy isn’t me. I never try to correct my statement. People say she is difficult, but that’s their opinion. They never tried to find out, so why should I bother? I don’t have so much extra time to go on explaining people that my intentions are good. Please give me a break.”

