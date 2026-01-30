Dhurandhar’s Rambha Ho fever continues as Kalpana Iyer recreates her iconic song at 70. Watch video

Dhurandhar grabbed headlines for several reasons, one of them being the makers’ smart use of iconic retro tracks — including the much-loved song “Rambha Ho”. Now, months after the film’s release, veteran actor Kalpana Iyer, who originally featured in the song in the 1981 film Armaan, has recreated the magic by dancing to it at the age of 70, instantly leaving fans nostalgic.

The actress shared a video on her social media in which she can be seen grooving energetically to “Rambha Ho”. Kalpana wrote in the caption of the clip: “A friend sent me this clip and it’s from last night and I still can’t believe I did this… I have not danced in a long time and this was such a special evening… Siddhant ki shaadi.”