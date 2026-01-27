Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 53: Ranveer Singh-starrer enters Rs 1000 cr gross club in India despite Border 2 success

Dhurandhar box office collection day 53 total worldwide: Aditya Dhar's period spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, has become the only single-language film and the only non-sequel film to enter the elite Rs 1000 crore gross club in India.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 53: Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh's film enters Rs 1000 crore gross club in India.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 53: Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to score more milestones even after its eighth weekend at the domestic box office, and despite fresh and formidable competition from Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2. The Sunny Deol-starrer has amassed Rs 193 crore in its extended opening weekend in India, as per its producers T-Series.

Dhurandhar bounces back in 8th weekend

This past Friday marked the first time in its historic 7-week run that Dhurandhar went below the Rs 1 crore mark of daily earnings. With the release of its biggest threat yet, Border 2, the Ranveer-starrer could only mint Rs 55 lakh at the domestic box office on its 50th day since release last month. However, the film managed to bounce back to above Rs 1 crore every day over its eighth weekend.

On Saturday (day 51), Dhurandhar added another Rs 1 crore to its domestic box office haul. It witnessed a slight release on Sunday (day 52), clocking in another Rs 1.35 crore. However, Border 2 wasn’t the only film that benefitted from the holiday of Republic Day on Monday, as Dhurandhar also minted Rs 2 crore even on its eighth Monday and its 53rd day since release, as per Box Office Index.

Dhurandhar enters Rs 1000 crore gross club

After 53 days at the box office, Dhurandhar has now amassed Rs 889.80 crore net in India. However, as per Sacnilk, it has also garnered Rs 1000 crore gross in India now. That makes it the only single-language Indian film to achieve that feat and also only the fourth Indian film to enter the elite Rs 1000 crore gross club domestically.

The only three other movies that have made it to that club so far are Prashanth Neel and Yash’s 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1001 crore), SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1417 crore), and Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1471.10 crore). That also makes Dhurandhar the only non-sequel to be a part of this elite club.

Speaking of sequels, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release in multiple languages unlike its first part. It’s slated to release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19, which is also a holiday weekend on account of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. While it’ll clash with Geethu Mohandas and Yash’s Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale and Shaneil Deo and Adivi Sesh’s Telugu action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story, the buzz thanks to the historic success of its first part is unprecedented.

Also Read — Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 250 cr globally; races past Dhurandhar, Chhaava records

Dhurandhar is already the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, as well as the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide at around Rs 1426.80 crore. It’s likely to drop on Netflix India this Friday on January 30, at the end of its eighth week since theatrical release, which is sure to add even more buzz for the upcoming sequel.

