Dhurandhar with 37 million views becomes Netflix’s most-watched non-English film

After securing its place as the most-watched film on OTT in Ormax Media’s mid-year streaming report, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has now emerged as Netflix’s biggest Indian film globally in the streamer’s latest engagement report. Netflix, while releasing its biannual engagement report on Friday, said it was “sharing what our members watched on Netflix from January to June 2026.” The report noted that India recorded its biggest-ever first half on Netflix in terms of viewing.

Among its acquired Indian film titles, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar led the pack with 37 million views, which the report cited was Netflix’s “most-watched non-English film.” Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy infiltrating terrorist networks in Pakistan. The action thriller features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.