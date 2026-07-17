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Dhurandhar with 37 million views becomes Netflix’s most-watched non-English film
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar emerged as Netflix's most-watched non-English film for the January–June 2026 period, according to the streaming platform's latest engagement report.
After securing its place as the most-watched film on OTT in Ormax Media’s mid-year streaming report, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has now emerged as Netflix’s biggest Indian film globally in the streamer’s latest engagement report. Netflix, while releasing its biannual engagement report on Friday, said it was “sharing what our members watched on Netflix from January to June 2026.” The report noted that India recorded its biggest-ever first half on Netflix in terms of viewing.
Among its acquired Indian film titles, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar led the pack with 37 million views, which the report cited was Netflix’s “most-watched non-English film.” Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy infiltrating terrorist networks in Pakistan. The action thriller features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.
‘Accused as most watched Indian original title’
Among Netflix India’s original titles, Accused emerged as the streamer’s most-watched Indian original of 2026 so far with 19 million views. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and backed by Karan Johar, the MeToo drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta. The second most-watched Indian original on Netflix was Made in Korea, which registered 18 million views. Written and directed by Ra Karthik, the coming-of-age drama stars Priyanka Mohan alongside South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin. The film chronicles the journey of a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu to the vibrant and unfamiliar streets of Seoul, South Korea.
Also Read | ‘It’s not a film, it’s an opera’: Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Satyadev’s Rao Bahadur
Taking the third spot was Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Season 1, starring Emraan Hashmi, with 16 million views. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series follows a team of Indian Customs Service officers stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as they take on an international smuggling syndicate.
Among international films, War Machine topped Netflix’s global charts with 147 million views, followed by The RIP (136 million), Swapped (131 million), KPop Demon Hunters (130 million), and Apex (129 million). On the series front, His and Hers emerged as the most-watched title with 104 million views, followed by Bridgerton Season 4 (100 million), I Will Find You (64 million), Stranger Things (56 million), and Runaway (50 million).
Explaining its methodology, Netflix said the engagement report measures success not only through total hours watched but also by the reach of each title, represented by views. According to the report, audiences watched more than 97 billion hours on Netflix between January and June 2026, the platform’s highest-ever viewing for a six-month period, across a wide range of genres and languages.
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