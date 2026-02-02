Dhurandhar trends at No 1 in Pakistan, divides Indian viewers again after its OTT release

Banned in Pakistan yet trending at No.1, Dhurandhar storms Netflix in India and across the border, reigniting debate, earning praise, and dividing viewers.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Feb 2, 2026 04:31 PM IST
DhurandharA still from Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most talked-about films of 2025, sparking intense debate ever since its theatrical release in December last year. With a worldwide box-office collection of Rs 1,300 crore, the Aditya Dhar directorial now stands among the most successful Indian films to date.

Dhurandhar trends at number one position in Pakistan

While the initial buzz around the film had slowed in recent weeks, it surged again following its Netflix release on January 30. Within days of its OTT debut, Dhurandhar climbed to the No. 1 position on Netflix not only in India but also in Pakistan. It is to be noted that the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer was officially banned in Pakistan.

The film’s OTT release has prompted a wave of reactions from Pakistani viewers, many of whom have shared positive reviews online. One Reddit user wrote, “As a Pakistani, it’s the best ever Bollywood movie i ever watched. First time i saw a film where actual research has been done and there’s no use of ‘adaab’ ‘janaab’ surma kajal topi and vest to show Pakistanis… Fantastic movie, casting, shooting, story everything’s on point.”

Another Pakistani viewer commented, “I’m Pakistani and I love Dhurandhar. Yall gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It’s all love from my side. Don’t be rude.”

One more user praised the film, “The movie actually portrayed pakistan well (the weapon gangs and politics) and sprinkled opinion politics on India. There’s nothing against Pakistan people in the movie.”

Dhurandhar trends at number 1 in India

Back in India, Dhurandhar shot to the top of Netflix India’s charts within 24 hours of its premiere. Reacting to this renewed success, director Aditya Dhar told Bollywood Hungama, “Seeing Dhurandhar hit #1 on Netflix is incredibly gratifying. The film was made to be experienced with passion – on the big screen or at home. I’m grateful to audiences who watched it in theatres and to those discovering it for the first time worldwide.”

The Netflix release has also drawn reactions from Indian viewers who missed the film during its theatrical run.

Several celebrities joined the conversation, including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Kapur praised the film’s craft and performances, writing, “Finally saw #Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and very high level of performances even from minor roles. Director #AdityaDhar deserves all the praise he’s getting. Congratulations producer #jyotideshpande and looking forward to #Dhurandhar2.”

 

However, the film’s popularity has been matched by sharp criticism as well.

RJ Sayema wrote, “I waited for Dhurandhar to release on OTT because I wanted to skip the violence and gore… It didn’t suit my palate. Too much gore.”

 

Another user wrote, “Dhurandhar is bad! Beyond being blatant propaganda… it’s a poorly made film. Loud, frantic, and empty.”

 

Others called the film “pointlessly long” and “mediocre,” wondering what all the fuss was about.

 

ALSO READ: Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol’s film sees tremendous growth, but here’s why it’s no Dhurandhar

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence officer sent on a covert mission into Pakistan, where he becomes entangled with the dangerous Lyari mafia. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, and is inspired by real events.

Anticipation is already building for Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, clashing with Yash’s Toxic. Recent behind-the-scenes images from the Mumbai sets showed characters played by Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt locked in a tense confrontation. Reports suggest the next chapter will focus on Hamza Mazhari’s revenge arc and finally unveil the identity of the enigmatic ‘Bade Sahab’.

