Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer decoded: From Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s introduction to Yalina picking up a gun; Aditya Dhar’s ‘peak detailing’ impresses fans

Finally, the D-Day is here. The much-anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge has finally been unveiled, ending weeks of speculation and excitement. As the trailer boldly announces, calling back to the first promotional asset released last year on Ranveer Singh’s birthday, it is clear: “Ladies and gentlemen, you are… still not ready for this.” Clocking in at around three and a half minutes, the trailer transports us once again to the volatile neighbourhood of Lyari. Here, Ranveer’s character, Hamza, takes over the reins of an empire, while simultaneously, we are introduced to his backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, now ready for his “epic revenge” from Pakistan. This glimpse sets the stage for what promises to be an even more intense and violent sequel than the original.

Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer | Key takeaways

Call back to the opening scene of the original

The trailer opens with a scene reminiscent of the original, where the hijacker of IC 814 threatens R Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, saying: “Hindu bohot hi darpok qaum hai” (Hindus are a very fearful community).” The hijacker continues with a warning: “Pados mein hi rehte hai hum, godhe bhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho” (We live next door; put all your strength and ruin what you can ruin).” As he speaks, the camera cuts to Madhavan, whose screen is filled with red, symbolizing his blood boiling and hinting at the slow-burning revenge he is about to embark on. The red imagery also evokes memories of the much-discussed 26/11 sequence from the first film.

Also Read | Dhurandhar pushes a bigoted vision, gaslighting the audience into accepting it as entertainment

Introducing Jaskirat Singh

Towards the post-credit scene of the first film, glimpses of Ranveer’s character’s backstory hinted at how he was recruited by Madhavan to undertake the mission: Dhurandhar. Part 2 promises to explore his past fully. In one poignant moment in the trailer, he is seen crying, possibly after losing someone dear. This backstory may tie to Pakistan and it’s involvement in cross-border terrorism, setting the stage for his “epic revenge” and unleashing his “beast mode.”

In Part 2, we will see the backstory of Jaskirat Singh, exploring the events that shaped him into the relentless figure we see on screen. In Part 2, we will see the backstory of Jaskirat Singh, exploring the events that shaped him into the relentless figure we see on screen.

No Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Daikat

In the first part, Rehman Daikat, played by Akshaye Khanna, who became a social media sensation due to his magnetic portrayal, was ultimately killed by Ranveer’s character. The sequel picks up shortly after, showing Lyari more volatile than ever following the death of its kingpin, now awaiting its heir, likely Hamza. Small gangs might rise, and tensions could flare, particularly between Danish Pandor’s Uzair Baloch and Hamza, once the former uncovers Hamza’s true identity and intentions.

Sanjay Dutt returns as the swaggering cop

One of the highlights of the first film was Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhry Aslam, and he returns in the trailer performing a classic “gang cleanup,” proclaiming: “Jahan dard hai vahan mard hai” (Where there is pain, there is a man). The film may also explore a future conflict between Aslam and Hamza after they teamed up to kill Rehman in the first installment.

Arjun Rampal as the gory, sadistic villain

While the first film only sporadically showcased the villain Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, the sequel positions him as the central nemesis, going all guns blazing against Hamza: “Khuda kasam, ab ek aur Hindustani sar kat kar minar se latkaunga” (I swear to God, now I will behead another Indian and hang him from a minaret).

Story continues below this ad

Arjun Rampal will go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh in the sequel. Arjun Rampal will go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh in the sequel.

R Madhavan, the architect of ‘Dhurandhar’

Madhavan continues to mentor Jaskirat, delivering a line that could become an anthem after the film’s release:

“Honsla endhan badla” which loosley translates to “fuel your courage to get revenge.”

Sara Arjun wields the gun

One striking visual from the trailer shows Sara Arjun’s character, Yalina, picking up a gun, hinting at a confrontation with Hamza. Could she be threatening him after learning about his R&AW background? Only the film will reveal the answer.

Sara Arjun’s character may discover the true identity of Ranveer Singh’s Hamza. Sara Arjun’s character may discover the true identity of Ranveer Singh’s Hamza.

Also Read | The MATH of making a blockbuster trailer: What made 4-minute Dhurandhar trailer stand out, ‘Ranveer Singh appeared for only 1 minute’

New trailer, New song

Just as the original promotional assets made songs like “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu” and “Ishq Jalakar Karvaan” popular, composer Shashwat Sachdev debuts the “Ari Ari Song” for Part 2. Featuring vocals by Navtej Singh Rehalhi (Bombay Rockers), with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song injects fresh energy into the trailer and could be the next chartbuster.

Story continues below this ad

Rakesh Bedi provides comic relief

One of the most talked-about elements of Part 1 was Rakesh Bedi’s humor amid high-octane violence. He returns in Part 2, delivering a joke on Aslam in the trailer’s closing moments.

Watch the trailer here:

While the trailer offers a tantalizing peek into the world of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, many questions remain: Who plays Bade Saab? And what drives Jaskirat to become Hamza and travel to Pakistan for the intelligence mission? All will be revealed on 19th March, coinciding with Eid, when the film finally hits theaters.