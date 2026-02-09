Dhurandhar stars dominate IMDb popular celebrities list; Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh lead the chart

After a blockbuster box office run and strong traction on Netflix, Dhurandhar continues its winning streak as Sara Arjun tops IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, followed closely by Ranveer Singh.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 04:07 PM IST
DhurandharRanveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from Dhurandhar.
After a dream run at the box office and trending on Netflix, the Dhurandhar phenomenon has now spilled into IMDb. The latest IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list is led by names associated with the blockbuster, showing the re-generated buzz around the film after its digital debut. While Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh have claimed the top two spots, director Aditya Dhar and Akshaye Khanna have also found a place on the list.

The IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities feature tracks the most talked-about Indian actors and filmmakers each week. The rankings are based on page views from IMDb’s global audience of over 200 million monthly visitors, offering a real-time snapshot of who’s capturing attention across films and streaming platforms.

Sara Arjun tops the IMDb chart

Topping the chart at No. 1 is Sara Arjun, whose turn in Dhurandhar has drawn significant acclaim. Once counted among India’s highest-paid child actors, Sara essays the role of Yalina Jamali in the blockbuster. Since the film’s arrival on streaming platforms, interest in her career has increased, making her the most searched and discussed Indian celebrity on IMDb this week. During a recent interaction with Suma Kanakala, Sara recalled the best moment after the film’s release. “There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy. So that’s my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me. Yeah, tears of joy. Like it meant a lot to me, that day,” she shared.

Ranveer Singh at No. 2

Right behind her is Ranveer Singh at number 2. Making his return to the big screen after a two-year gap, the actor headlines Dhurandhar and has received widespread acclaim for his role in the Aditya Dhar directorial. The film’s success has kept Ranveer firmly in the spotlight, with fans eagerly waiting for the second instalment.

Aditya Dhar and Akshaye Khanna also feature on the list

Director Aditya Dhar lands at the sixth spot, emerging as one of the most discussed filmmakers of the moment. While the film has won big at the box office, it has also sparked debate, drawing both praise and criticism from different quarters. Dhar is now gearing up for the sequel, scheduled for release on March 19.

At number 7 is Akshaye Khanna, who plays Rahman Dakait in the film. His performance, particularly his dance sequences, went viral, making him talk of the town. Although his character dies in the story, fans are still speculating whether he might return in some form in the sequel.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan was the real villain of Baghban: Samir Soni loves ‘the new generation’ for redeeming his character as a ‘green flag’ after 23 years

Story continues below this ad

Sunny Deol’s nostalgia-driven surge

Veteran star Sunny Deol takes the fifth position, due to the strong box office run of Border 2. Tapping into nostalgia, the film has collected Rs 341.47 crore domestically. Deol portrays Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler in the war drama based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, a role that has once again connected him with audiences across generations.

OTT releases push Zoya Afroz and Samara Tijori up the ranks

Streaming content continues to shape popularity trends. Zoya Afroz secures the fourth spot for her work in Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and currently streaming on Netflix. Close behind at number 5 is Samara Tijori for Daldal, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is available on Prime Video.

Mallika Prasad earns buzz with Mardaani 3

Rounding out the list at No. 9 is Mallika Prasad for her role in Mardaani 3. Playing ‘Amma’, the franchise’s first female antagonist, Mallika has drawn attention through her powerful performance in the film. Speaking to SCREEN, she described the casting choice as a powerful shift. “It’s such a powerful move. One of the crucial things the franchise has done is to flip around the villain. Thus far, Shivani Shivaji Roy is beating up the man who’s responsible for crimes against women. But this flip to a woman antagonist is very interesting,” Mallika said.

