Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas allegedly mobbed, inappropriately touched during concert

Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas, who rose to national fame with her songs in director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), recently had a chilling experience during a live performance in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, many netizens condemned it and highlighted the hardships female artistes face in public.

The viral clips show Jasmine being mobbed and touched inappropriately while interacting with fans in the front row after her performance. According to NDTV, the incident happened at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Following her massively successful concert, during which she sang some of her popular tracks such as “Sip Sip,” “Shararat,” and “Laavan,” Jasmine stepped forward to briefly greet her enthusiastic fans.

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While some of them extended their hands, a few others offered her roses and posters, and Jasmine heartily accepted everything, trying her best to greet as many fans as possible. As the video progresses, the crowd can be seen becoming unruly and soon mobbing her. At one point, someone from the crowd is seen touching the singer inappropriately. However, her team quickly intervenes, asking the fans to step back.

Sharing the video of the incident, one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands. She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colours and touched her inappropriately. We must respect others and behave properly. God only knows when the crowd will learn this.”

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands. She stepped down a little to accept the roses… pic.twitter.com/qb2SaO8f9j — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 18, 2026

“This isn’t about ‘the crowd’ in general. It only takes a handful of individuals to cross the line, and they should be identified and held accountable in every possible manner. Harassment isn’t fan behaviour; it’s criminal misconduct. Everyone else shouldn’t have to share the blame for the actions of a few,” another netizen noted.

A third user wrote, “Some people have their brains in their knees. It’s fine to be a fan, but you should respect others.”

Jasmine Sandlas and her team have not responded to the incident yet.

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Disclaimer: This article reports on a sensitive incident involving public harassment and emotional distress based on viral social media footage and commentary that has not been independently verified by our editorial desk. The details provided are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement of unverified claims or official legal findings regarding the events described.