‘Lyari in Thailand, Balochistan in Leh’: Dhurandhar actors recall health challenges, bird flu on set

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has seen phenomenal success with both parts. Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, actors Vikramm Bhambri, Hirav Mehta, and Rajat Arora recalled shooting for the blockbuster. They discussed the health challenges they faced during the Leh-Ladakh schedule, and also spoke about the Lyari set that was put up in Thailand. They also shared that around 100-200 people from the production team fell sick due to food poisoning during the shooting.

Talking about the Lyari set that was built in Thailand, Rajat Arora shared, “Lyari set was put up in Thailand, some of it was also shot in Amritsar. A few scenes were shot in Chandigarh too. Most of the Lyari scenes were shot in Thailand. In Thailand, it would rain at any time; the set was spread across 6 acres. They actually constructed Lyari; no one has been there, but seeing the videos and footage from there, they created a set. When we entered, it actually felt like we were in Pakistan.”

Dhurandhar’s Lyari set in Thailand (Photo: YouTube Screengrab) Dhurandhar’s Lyari set in Thailand (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Also Read: Will there be Dhurandhar 3? Cast reveals why even 300 hours of footage isn’t enough for another installment

Leh Ladakh schedule was initially supposed to happen in Kargil

Sharing another interesting anecdote, the actors shared how a section of Dhurandhar was to be shot in Kargil, but after the unfortunate Pahalgam attacks, things changed. Vikarmm Bhambri shared, “We had to shift the Kargil schedule to Leh due to the Pahalgham attacks. We did not get the permissions. Initially, when we were told about the location, Kargil, we felt proud. It’s a dream for every Indian to visit there once, see that place, we also thought we would get to go there, but that didn’t happen because of the unfortunate attack. The schedule also got delayed; we were worried about how it would happen, whether it would happen or not.”

Dhurandar’s Balochistan set in Leh Ladakh (Photo: YouTube Screengrab) Dhurandar’s Balochistan set in Leh Ladakh (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Hirav Mehta also spoke about the health challenges people faced while shooting in Leh. He recalled, “When we landed, the production house gave us one day to acclimate in Leh Ladakh. I felt all good when we landed, but later oxygen levels started dropping in the body. By evening, my body started giving up, I had a headache, and started feeling nauseous. I slept without having dinner, and the next day I was alright. They made the entire Balochistan set there, Flipperachi one. What I loved about the production house was that we were shooting between mountains, we had to do off-roading, and go to the place, they arranged the best vanity vans and food. There were ambulances and a team of doctors for those who fell sick due to the high altitude. People were actually falling sick, especially the production people, who had to do a lot of running around, so they would have issues with oxygen levels.”

Vikramm also added, “The weather conditions were in our favor, the day our shoot ended, it started raining the next day. My shoot was last, and we were shooting in the interiors, so duE to exertion and dust, I faced some breathing issues. Some food poisoning incidents happened there due to a chicken disease going on there.” Hirav shared, “the shoot got canceled, since a lot of people behind the camera started falling sick. Initially, I thought it was due to the oxygen, but later we got to know that there was bird flu, due to which non-veg was contaminated. This had even come in the news, between 100 and 200 people had fallen sick. It wasn’t the production’s mistake, though. We were provided with the best quality of food.”

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has emerged to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time in Bollywood. The film was released in two parts, and together they earned over Rs 3000 crores at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar Part 1 earned Rs 1307 crores worldwide, while the second part earned Rs 1780.82 crores worldwide in 42 days. During the conversation with SCREEN, Rajat, Vikramm, and Hirav also shared that the shooting for Dhurandhar happened over two years; they also had to undertake rigorous workshops of three months before that. They had shared that Aditya Dhar shot 300 hours of footage for Dhurandhar, out of which 17 hours were trimmed for the first cut and the final cut went up to seven hours.