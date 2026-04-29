‘Lyari in Thailand, Balochistan in Leh’: Dhurandhar actors recall health challenges, bird flu on set

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandharhas seen phenomenal success with both parts. Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, actors Vikramm Bhambri, Hirav Mehta, and Rajat Arora recalled shooting for the blockbuster. They discussed the health challenges they faced during the Leh-Ladakh schedule, and also spoke about the Lyari set that was put up in Thailand. They also shared that around 100-200 people from the production team fell sick due to food poisoning during the shooting.
Lyari set was made in Thailand
Talking about the Lyari set that was built in Thailand, Rajat Arora shared, “Lyari set was put up in Thailand, some of it was also shot in Amritsar. A few scenes were shot in Chandigarh too. Most of the Lyari scenes were shot in Thailand. In Thailand, it would rain at any time; the set was spread across 6 acres. They actually constructed Lyari; no one has been there, but seeing the videos and footage from there, they created a set. When we entered, it actually felt like we were in Pakistan.”
Dhurandhar’s Lyari set in Thailand (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Leh Ladakh schedule was initially supposed to happen in Kargil
Sharing another interesting anecdote, the actors shared how a section of Dhurandhar was to be shot in Kargil, but after the unfortunate Pahalgam attacks, things changed. Vikarmm Bhambri shared, “We had to shift the Kargil schedule to Leh due to the Pahalgham attacks. We did not get the permissions. Initially, when we were told about the location, Kargil, we felt proud. It’s a dream for every Indian to visit there once, see that place, we also thought we would get to go there, but that didn’t happen because of the unfortunate attack. The schedule also got delayed; we were worried about how it would happen, whether it would happen or not.”
Dhurandar’s Balochistan set in Leh Ladakh (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Hirav Mehta also spoke about the health challenges people faced while shooting in Leh. He recalled, “When we landed, the production house gave us one day to acclimate in Leh Ladakh. I felt all good when we landed, but later oxygen levels started dropping in the body. By evening, my body started giving up, I had a headache, and started feeling nauseous. I slept without having dinner, and the next day I was alright. They made the entire Balochistan set there, Flipperachi one. What I loved about the production house was that we were shooting between mountains, we had to do off-roading, and go to the place, they arranged the best vanity vans and food. There were ambulances and a team of doctors for those who fell sick due to the high altitude. People were actually falling sick, especially the production people, who had to do a lot of running around, so they would have issues with oxygen levels.”
Vikramm also added, “The weather conditions were in our favor, the day our shoot ended, it started raining the next day. My shoot was last, and we were shooting in the interiors, so duE to exertion and dust, I faced some breathing issues. Some food poisoning incidents happened there due to a chicken disease going on there.” Hirav shared, “the shoot got canceled, since a lot of people behind the camera started falling sick. Initially, I thought it was due to the oxygen, but later we got to know that there was bird flu, due to which non-veg was contaminated. This had even come in the news, between 100 and 200 people had fallen sick. It wasn’t the production’s mistake, though. We were provided with the best quality of food.”
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has emerged to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time in Bollywood. The film was released in two parts, and together they earned over Rs 3000 crores at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar Part 1 earned Rs 1307 crores worldwide, while the second part earned Rs 1780.82 crores worldwide in 42 days. During the conversation with SCREEN, Rajat, Vikramm, and Hirav also shared that the shooting for Dhurandhar happened over two years; they also had to undertake rigorous workshops of three months before that. They had shared that Aditya Dhar shot 300 hours of footage for Dhurandhar, out of which 17 hours were trimmed for the first cut and the final cut went up to seven hours.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More