Dhurandhar’s Shararat girl Ayesha Khan says her saying she filmed the song while on periods became a ‘national joke’: ‘I wasn’t embarrassed’

Ayesha Khan, who danced alongside Krystle D’Souza in the popular dance song “Shararat” from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar last year, has slammed those who trolled her for revealing she was on period when she shot for the track. Ayesha said she was appalled at the reaction to her rather “normal” confession, assuming that most of the trolling came from men.

“It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun. It’s a good thing that you can laugh about everything. But to laugh at anything and everything isn’t exactly fun,” said Ayesha. “I probably didn’t even realize it because it’s so normal for me. Every month, we go through this cycle. We do so many things when we’re on periods,” she added.

At the Women of India summit by Mojo Story, Ayesha recalled that a week after she talked about shooting “Shararat” while she was on periods, she saw memes about the same all over social media. “Me being on periods had suddenly become a national joke,” she said. The jokes included those from the viral meme template of “peak detailing by Aditya Dhar”, which hasn’t even sparred the ongoing Gulf-Iran conflict.

“We really need to educate our sons and brothers. I’m sure the jokes were from men. It was really bad,” said Ayesha. However, she also clarified that she wasn’t embarrassed by the reactions for even a second. “I’m a proud woman. I was really, really proud of whatever I did while being on periods. You wouldn’t be able to do that without being on periods. I did that on my periods,” she added.

Ayesha claimed that it’s not only her, but women all around her who continue to work and excel even when they’re on their periods. “I’m sure if there were 100 women in this room. There would be at least five or two women who’d be on periods right now. We just don’t realize because we don’t make a big deal about it. So, if we don’t make a big deal out of it, you can chill,” said the actor.

She admitted she’s fortunate to not have to endure a lot of pain when she’s on her periods. But while shooting for “Shararat,” she did keep feeling like she wasn’t looking her best. “Of course, I felt I wasn’t looking my best because I was bloated. It’s THE song, so you want to look your best. You’re just so excited you want to look your best,” confessed Ayesha.

She added that the company of Krystle and the all-women choreographers from Vijay Ganguly’s team made her immensely comfortable on set. “Shararat,” like most tracks composed by Shashwat Sachdev from Dhurandhar, became a rage all over. The film’s sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi among others, is slated to release in cinemas on March 19.