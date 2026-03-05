Dhurandhar’s Shararat girl Ayesha Khan reveals she faced rape attempt and online threats, recalls harassment by spotboy: ‘Really scary’

Ayesha Khan, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 17 and recently gained attention from the Dhurandhar song Shararat, spoke about being sexualised on social media. The actor also talked about facing a rape attempt in the past and said that she receives rape threats every day on social media.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, she said, “I am almost everyday sexualized for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top – people have a problem. I wear skirts – people have a problem. I have to think before posting something. If I have to think before wearing or wanting to post something just because someone else is going to sexualize me, it is of course a really sad space to be in.”