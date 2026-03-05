Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar’s Shararat girl Ayesha Khan reveals she faced rape attempt and online threats, recalls harassment by spotboy: ‘Really scary’
Ayesha Khan talked about facing a rape attempt in the past and said that she receives rape threats every day on social media. The actor found viral fame after appearing in Dhurandhar song Shararat.
Ayesha Khan, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 17 and recently gained attention from the Dhurandhar song Shararat, spoke about being sexualised on social media. The actor also talked about facing a rape attempt in the past and said that she receives rape threats every day on social media.
Speaking to Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, she said, “I am almost everyday sexualized for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top – people have a problem. I wear skirts – people have a problem. I have to think before posting something. If I have to think before wearing or wanting to post something just because someone else is going to sexualize me, it is of course a really sad space to be in.”
Sharing why the social media comments scare her, she said, “If you had the power, if you had the strength, if you could do what you wanted… you would have done it. So it really scares me that these are actual human beings around us.”
When asked if she has received rape threats online, she said, “Yes. Every day. I can open my phone right now and show it to you. And it is so normal,” she said.
Ayesha went on to speak about a deeply disturbing event from her personal life. “I’ve been attempted to rape in my life. I’ve spoken about it in an interview. I wouldn’t want to get there a lot.” Ayesha got emotional speaking about the same and she said, “There are days, there are times when it just triggers you… scratches that wound that I don’t want to remember.”
Many may think that actresses are safe on set with their team surrounding them, but Ayesha faced one incident when she was harassed by a spot boy on the set of a project. Talking about the same, she said, “I was shooting for a film and my father was there that day. I randomly opened my Instagram, and there was one DM I had been seeing for a long time. There were voice notes. Then I realized it was one of the spot boys.”
The actress shared that she informed her father and the production team, after which action was taken against the person.
