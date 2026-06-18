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Dhurandhar script came from PMO office? Rakesh Bedi says, ‘No one can think like this’
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has addressed the speculation surrounding Dhurandhar, firmly rejecting claims that the blockbuster's script came from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has addressed the speculation surrounding Dhurandhar, firmly rejecting claims that the blockbuster’s script came from the Prime Minister’s Office. Reacting to the claims, the actor shared that people started saying that the script came from the PMO after the film became a hit.
Rakesh Bedi, who essayed the role of an Indian agent, Jameel Jamali, in the film Dhurandhar, was speaking at the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi.
Talking about the film, the actor shared, “When I read the script two or three times, I realised that this was a very tense film, not just tense, but intense too. Then I felt that, as an actor, because I naturally gravitate towards comedy and my mind tends to lean towards humour, I could see certain moments where we could sprinkle in a bit of comic relief. So I told Aditya, ‘I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?’ He replied, ‘Rakesh ji, it’s difficult to say right now. Let’s see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.’ Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well.”
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During the conversation, Rakesh Bedi was asked about the humorous inputs he contributed to Dhurandhar. Recalling one such moment, the actor recited his popular dialogue, “Your b***ocks are very white,” which was delivered while referring to a group of ducks in a scene from the film.
Bedi then used the line to address the rumours surrounding the film’s screenplay. He said, “Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). I said, ‘Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?’ No one could even think of something like that).”
Speaking at the event, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi also reflected on how social media has dramatically changed the way audiences express their appreciation for films and performances.
Comparing the pre-digital era with today’s instant-connect world, the actor said, “Pyaar sarahana sab pehle bhi milti thi, lekin kya hai ki abhi jab pehle filmein lagti thi to ek poster lagta tha deewaron par. Deewar pe, road pe ek poster lagta tha to logon ko maloom padta tha ki yeh film aa rahi hai. Ab aisa thodi hai, ab to ek button dabata hai aur karodon logon ko ek second mein maloom pad jata hai ki yeh film aa rahi hai (Love and appreciation were always there, but earlier when a film was released, people would learn about it through posters on walls and roads. Now, with the press of a button, millions of people can know about a film within seconds).”
Speaking about the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar, he added, “To yeh jo film jis zamaane mein aayi hai, Dhurandhar, abhi ka hai. Ab magnitude kitna badh gaya hai Instagram par aur social media par. Yaani ki poori duniya ka reaction kai guna multiply ho gaya hai (Dhurandhar has come in the era of social media. The scale of engagement on Instagram and other platforms has grown enormously. The reaction from audiences across the world has multiplied many times over).”
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Rakesh Bedi also recalled receiving immense love during some of his earlier iconic projects but noted that the reach today is unmatched. He shared, “Halaanki yeh success mujhe Chashme Buddoor ke time bhi mili thi, aur Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi ke dauran bhi mili thi. Lekin iska magnitude millions of times badh gaya hai (I received similar love and success during Chashme Buddoor and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi as well. However, the scale of that appreciation has increased millions of times today).”
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar has become one of the most talked-about Hindi film franchises in recent years, generating both box-office success and public debate.
On the work front, apart from the Dhurandhar franchise, Rakesh Bedi was last seen in director David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
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