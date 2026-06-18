Dhurandhar script came from PMO office? Rakesh Bedi says, ‘No one can think like this’

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has addressed the speculation surrounding Dhurandhar, firmly rejecting claims that the blockbuster’s script came from the Prime Minister’s Office. Reacting to the claims, the actor shared that people started saying that the script came from the PMO after the film became a hit.

Rakesh Bedi, who essayed the role of an Indian agent, Jameel Jamali, in the film Dhurandhar, was speaking at the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi.

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Talking about the film, the actor shared, “When I read the script two or three times, I realised that this was a very tense film, not just tense, but intense too. Then I felt that, as an actor, because I naturally gravitate towards comedy and my mind tends to lean towards humour, I could see certain moments where we could sprinkle in a bit of comic relief. So I told Aditya, ‘I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?’ He replied, ‘Rakesh ji, it’s difficult to say right now. Let’s see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.’ Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well.”