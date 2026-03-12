‘Karachi or Malad?’: As Dhurandhar re-releases on 500 screens worldwide, fans notice Mumbai mall in Ranveer Singh’s Pakistan scene

As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge gears up for its March 19 release, its prequel has returned to the spotlight with a global theatrical re-release. Meanwhile, fans continue to make fresh discoveries about the film online.

Dhurandhar returns to theatres ahead of sequel

In a move rarely seen for Hindi films, the original Dhurandhar has returned to cinemas worldwide just days before the sequel’s release. The makers have re-released the global blockbuster across roughly 500 screens worldwide. Around 250 screens across India began screening the film on March 12, while another 250 overseas screens will start from March 13.

The decision allows fans to revisit the film before experiencing the next chapter on the big screen. International re-releases of Hindi films are still relatively uncommon, making the move particularly notable.