‘Karachi or Malad?’: As Dhurandhar re-releases on 500 screens worldwide, fans notice Mumbai mall in Ranveer Singh’s Pakistan scene
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge nears release, the original film returns to theatres worldwide. Meanwhile, fans revisiting the Ranveer Singh spy thriller have spotted a viral goof in a scene set in Pakistan.
As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge gears up for its March 19 release, its prequel has returned to the spotlight with a global theatrical re-release. Meanwhile, fans continue to make fresh discoveries about the film online.
Dhurandhar returns to theatres ahead of sequel
In a move rarely seen for Hindi films, the original Dhurandhar has returned to cinemas worldwide just days before the sequel’s release. The makers have re-released the global blockbuster across roughly 500 screens worldwide. Around 250 screens across India began screening the film on March 12, while another 250 overseas screens will start from March 13.
The decision allows fans to revisit the film before experiencing the next chapter on the big screen. International re-releases of Hindi films are still relatively uncommon, making the move particularly notable.
In North America alone, the film will screen across nearly 185 theatres.
For audiences, the re-release offers the chance to watch both films almost back-to-back in theatres, a strategy that is increasingly common for major franchise releases worldwide.
Fans spot a goof months after the film’s release
While the first film continues to pull audiences back to cinemas, it has also sparked fresh conversations online. Fans revisiting Dhurandhar have begun spotting small details they missed earlier. One of those discoveries has now gone viral on social media. A scene from the song “Gehra Hua”, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun wandering through a mall, caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers.
Fans realised that the scene, meant to take place in Pakistan, looked suspiciously familiar. Many pointed out that the mall shown in the scene is actually Inorbit Mall in Malad West, Mumbai.
One user on X wrote, “Ranveer and Sara go shopping in a mall… that’s Malad ka Inorbit bro!!! It just gives me the ick when you’re fully in a movie storyline, and suddenly the shoot location turns out to be a nearby local area.”
The user added that the characters seemingly travel “from Karachi straight to Malad in seconds.”
I’ve watched Dhurandhar multiple times and there’s just one thing that makes me go ewwwwwww, and how Dhar didn’t detail it enough — Ranveer and Sara go shopping in a mall…. that’s Malad ka Inorbit bro!!! 😭😭😭
It just gives me the ick when you’re fully in a movie / series…
— Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) March 10, 2026
Fans soon noticed another detail in the same scene. Screenshots showed statues of Nataraja, Ganesha and Buddha displayed in a shop in the background, something that many viewers found odd given the scene’s supposed location is Pakistan,
A Reddit user joked, “Can Dhurandhar fanboys tell me how Ganesh, Buddha, Nataraja idols are being sold in Pakistan?”
Other viewer commented, “Sometimes directors make mistakes & look only at characters & acting rather than some random background.”
While many users defended the scene, pointing out that Pakistan also has a Hindu minority and that such statues can be found in malls there.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Meanwhile, the sequel is building strong momentum ahead of its release. The recently released trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge offered a glimpse into a darker and more intense continuation of the spy saga.
Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, with the story showing his past and the emotional events that pushed him into the world of undercover intelligence and cross-border operations. The sequel introduces new conflicts as well. Arjun Rampal appears as the primary antagonist Major Iqbal, while Sanjay Dutt returns as the charismatic cop Chaudhry Aslam. R. Madhavan reprises his role as Hamza’s mentor.
