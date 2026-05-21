Dhurandhar triggers OTT battle as Netflix and JioHotstar drop ‘Raw and Undekha’ cut on May 22

When Dhurandhar released in December 2025, the film was expected to do well, but few predicted it would become the massive box office phenomenon it eventually turned into. Before the film hit theatres, Netflix had acquired its OTT rights, and after a hugely successful theatrical run, the film premiered on the platform on January 30.

Following the unexpected scale of Dhurandhar’s success, JioHotstar aggressively pursued and acquired the streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Cut to May, and the franchise has now sparked a full-blown OTT clash, with both Netflix and JioHotstar announcing the release of Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha on the same day.

In a move that has left fans both excited and confused, the makers have announced that Dhurandhar’s ‘Raw & Undekha’ version will stream simultaneously on both Netflix and JioHotstar from May 22.

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On Wednesday, both platforms shared separate announcements about the release of the uncut version of the film. JioHotstar, in collaboration with Jio Studios, posted, “A kasainuma version specially for you all. Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, streaming from May 22, only on JioHotstar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

At the same time, Netflix India also unveiled its own promotional post, writing, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak. Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The ‘Raw & Undekha’ cut promises viewers more immersive version of the film, featuring unseen moments and an unfiltered take on the action-packed spy thriller. The release has instantly sparked curiosity online, mainly because the same film is arriving on two rival streaming platforms on the same day.

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Netizens confused

Social media users have been trying to decode the unusual streaming strategy ever since the announcement dropped.

“One social media user wrote, “Then what about Netflix coming on 22 May? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?” while another commented, “Only ????? Netflix kya krr rha hai phirr (What is Netflix doing then).”

Another user wrote, “Okay so both @jiohotstar and @netflix_in releasing Raw and uncut version of Part 1 on 22nd May ??? Cool.” One comment read, “Let’s normalize non exclusive streaming partners,” while another wondered, “So are we seeing a collaboration between @jiohotstar and @netflix_in or what??”

One particularly confused fan summed up the internet’s reaction perfectly, writing, “Same movie, Same day, Same duration, Same name In two different streaming platforms can’t understand what was the deal between Hotstar and Netflix for dhurandhar part 1 raw & undekha.”

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

While JioHotstar acquired the India OTT rights for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Netflix secured the film’s international streaming rights. As part of that deal, Netflix began streaming Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Uncut overseas from May 14, 2026.

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Meanwhile, JioHotstar has announced that the Ranveer Singh-starrer will premiere on the platform in India on June 5. Before the streaming launch, the platform is also planning a grand digital premiere for the film on June 4 at 7 PM.

There are also reports suggesting that the film could begin streaming on Netflix in India after a two-week window, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

According to reports, JioHotstar acquired the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 for a staggering Rs 150 crore, while the OTT rights for the first Dhurandhar film were reportedly sold for Rs 85 crore.

The Raw and Uncut version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge includes several scenes that were shortened or toned down in theatres. The extended OTT cut has a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, making it nearly three minutes longer than the theatrical version, which was 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds long.

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About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

According to Sacnilk, the first film earned Rs 1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel crossed Rs 1363 crore globally, cementing the franchise’s position as one of the biggest box office successes in Indian cinema.

The films follow the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is sent to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror unit. To complete the mission, he infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a local politician and slowly integrates himself into the society there.