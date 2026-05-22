‘What is undekha?’: Dhurandhar ‘Raw and Undekha’ drops on OTT with same runtime, more abuses

When Netflix and JioHotstar announced ‘Raw & Undekha’ versions of Dhurandhar, fans expected something substantially different from the theatrical and existing OTT cuts, perhaps deleted scenes, extended action blocks or a grittier uncensored edit. Instead, viewers who streamed the film say the version offers almost nothing new apart from unmuted abuses.

After watching the film, many viewers were left underwhelmed. Fans online claim the so-called ‘Raw & Undekha’ version is identical to the existing OTT cut, with the only noticeable difference being that the abuses are now unmuted. The runtime on both platforms remains exactly the same as the original streaming version , 3 hours and 25 minutes, leading many to ask: what exactly is ‘undekha’ here?

Netizens react to Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha

Several users on social media expressed disappointment after watching the film.

One user wrote, “#Dhurandhar Part 1 – RAW & UNCENSORED is now streaming on Netflix India – 205 minutes runtime..no extra scenes but dialogues are unmuted now.”

Another user posted, “#Dhurandhar Part 1 #RawAndUndekha is just abuses being Uncensored. Not that anyone was expecting, but no new Extra scenes are added. Thanks to Vasan for the info.”

Another user wrote, “Netflix and JioHotstar promised a ‘Raw & Undekha’ Dhurandhar. Same runtime. No deleted scenes. Just unmuted abuses. So what exactly is ‘Undekha’ here? 👀 #Dhurandhar #RawAndUndekha #Netflix #JioHotstar #RanveerSingh”

Apart from the content itself, many viewers also complained about their streaming experience on JioHotstar.

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One user wrote, “These many ads on OTT?? @JioHotstar sharm kar lo isse achha to TV experience hai. Aur upar se ghatiya user interface hai. #Dhurandhar”

Another user compared the viewing experience on both platforms and wrote: “You have two choices on how to experience #Dhurandhar Choice 1: Crap user-interface, ads after every few minutes (unless you are on a premium plan), ads are longer than usual, and as many as 19 ads in a single movie. At some point, you’d forget you are watching a movie or ads. Choice 2: Play a movie, no matter if your plan is 720p, 1080p or 4K plan, uninterrupted, ad-free experience. Just you and your pristine movie experience. The second choice is, of course, Netflix. There is one more choice which is not recommended, but it will give you the highest bitrate, best 4K, Atmos and no need for a good internet speed. Sail the high seas.”

Dhurandhar on @JioHotstar – The movie we saw in the theatre was 3hrs 34mins and the “Raw & Undekha” version is 3hrs 25mins.

WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/92gYlb27CA — AndRanting (@AndRanting1) May 21, 2026

#Dhurandhar RAW & ANDEKHA in a nutshell as no extra runtime 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kGSMgJBXC1 — AMAR (@AgentAMAR_) May 21, 2026

Dhurandhar’s OTT version was shorter than theatrical run

Interestingly, when Dhurandhar first premiered on Netflix after its theatrical run, viewers had noticed that the OTT cut was shorter than the theatrical version. While the film originally ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes in cinemas, the Netflix version, including the post-credit scene, clocks in at 3 hours and 25 minutes, leading to complaints that nearly nine minutes had been removed.

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All about Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release

While Netflix had acquired the OTT rights for the first film, the massive success of the franchise reportedly triggered an aggressive bidding war for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

JioHotstar eventually secured the India streaming rights for the sequel, while Netflix acquired the international digital rights. As part of that arrangement, Netflix began streaming Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Uncut overseas from May 14, 2026.

JioHotstar, meanwhile, has announced that the Ranveer Singh-starrer will premiere in India on June 5, with a special digital premiere event planned for June 4 at 7 PM.

There are also reports suggesting that the film may arrive on Netflix India after a two-week window, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

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According to reports, JioHotstar acquired the digital rights for Dhurandhar: The Revenge for Rs 150 crore, while the first film’s OTT rights were reportedly sold for Rs 85 crore.

Unlike the first film’s ‘Raw & Undekha’ release, the extended OTT cut of Dhurandhar: The Revenge includes scenes that had been shortened or toned down in theatres. The ‘Raw and Uncut’ version has a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, nearly three minutes longer than the theatrical cut, which was 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds long.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

According to Sacnilk, the first film earned Rs 1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel crossed Rs 1363 crore globally, cementing the franchise’s position as one of the biggest box office successes in Indian cinema.

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The films follow Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is sent to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror unit. To complete the mission, he infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a local politician and gradually integrates himself into the society there.