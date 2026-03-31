‘Rest in peace to those calling Dhurandhar a propaganda film’: Anupam Kher says ‘people are not idiots’ for celebrating Ranveer Singh’s film

Tearing into those attacking director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar movies for allegedly being pro-establishment propaganda vehicles, veteran actor Anupam Kher called the critics and their opinions “irrelevant.” Maintaining that those flocking to theatres to watch Dhurandhar 2 now aren’t “idiots,” he told the spy actioner’s haters to “rest in peace.”

“I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy into them; they are redundant people, they are irrelevant people,” he said while addressing the media at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. Ever since the release of the first instalment in the franchise, Dhurandhar has been receiving flak for its purported problematic portrayal of minorities. The criticisms peaked with the release of Dhurandhar 2, which allegedly whitewashed many of the central government’s policies, including the 2016 demonetisation.