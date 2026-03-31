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‘Rest in peace to those calling Dhurandhar a propaganda film’: Anupam Kher says ‘people are not idiots’ for celebrating Ranveer Singh’s film
Mentioning that makers should ignore people calling certain movies propagandistic, Anupam Kher stated that films like The Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar must be celebrated.
Tearing into those attacking director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar movies for allegedly being pro-establishment propaganda vehicles, veteran actor Anupam Kher called the critics and their opinions “irrelevant.” Maintaining that those flocking to theatres to watch Dhurandhar 2 now aren’t “idiots,” he told the spy actioner’s haters to “rest in peace.”
“I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy into them; they are redundant people, they are irrelevant people,” he said while addressing the media at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. Ever since the release of the first instalment in the franchise, Dhurandhar has been receiving flak for its purported problematic portrayal of minorities. The criticisms peaked with the release of Dhurandhar 2, which allegedly whitewashed many of the central government’s policies, including the 2016 demonetisation.
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Kher further slyly placed his own film The Kashmir Files (2022) — a Vivek Agnihotri directorial venture that faced far more criticism for allegedly being a bigoted film — alongside Dhurandhar and stated that such movies ought to be celebrated. “Let’s celebrate the success of The Kashmir Files; let’s celebrate the success of Dhurandhar. People are not idiots. People are not idiots who are going to see a 12 o’clock show, housefull. People go to see the film because they like it. And I think we should say ‘rest in peace’ to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Dhurandhar 2 has already emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, having grossed over Rs 1,392.23 crore worldwide in just 12 days, thus surpassing its 2025 predecessor (Rs 1,307.35 crore), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Dhurandhar 2 now ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, while its predecessor stands right behind it.
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The second instalment in the franchise is currently trailing behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore), Prabhas-Anushka Shetty’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), and Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2,070.3 crore). The movie also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.
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DISCLAIMER: This article reflects the personal opinions of public figures and includes unverified box office data from third-party industry trackers. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute professional financial or political advice.