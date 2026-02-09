Dhurandhar producer reveals why Ranveer Singh-starrer wasn’t ‘easy film to greenlight’; says Dhurandhar 2 will be even bigger hit

After dominating the Indian box office in 2025 with Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar, actor Ranveer Singh, and the movie’s team are gearing up to extend their success streak into 2026, as the sequel to the spy actioner is set to hit screens on March 19. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 280 crore, Dhurandhar ended up collecting Rs 1,304.5 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Hence, expectations are sky-high that the second instalment in the duology will fare even better.

Producer likens Dhurandhar’s success to that of Sholay

Expressing full confidence that Dhurandhar 2 will emerge as a far bigger success than its predecessor, Jyoti Deshpande, who co-produced the movie under the banner of Jio Studios, opined that the 2025 spy actioner may be the only movie whose success can be likened to that of Ramesh Sippy’s all-time classic Sholay (1975). “This is not just a maker’s success; it is as much the audience’s success. It has been decades since we saw a film that has taken up the imagination of the movie-going public. They have made it a success by watching the film multiple times and talking about it. After Sholay, I can’t think of a film that has been as successful. It is something that we can’t script. It’s something marketing money can’t buy, something that money can’t achieve,” she told Fortune India.