Dhurandhar producer reveals why Ranveer Singh-starrer wasn’t ‘easy film to greenlight’; says Dhurandhar 2 will be even bigger hit

Dhurandhar's co-producer, Jyoti Deshpande, recently dismissed allegations that the movie was propagandistic, maintaining that it had no agenda.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readKochiFeb 9, 2026 04:07 PM IST
Dhurandhar's co-producer, Jyoti Deshpande, recently dismissed allegations that the movie was propagandistic, maintaining that it had no agenda.Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. (Credit: Facebook/@officialjiostudios)
Make us preferred source on Google

After dominating the Indian box office in 2025 with Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar, actor Ranveer Singh, and the movie’s team are gearing up to extend their success streak into 2026, as the sequel to the spy actioner is set to hit screens on March 19. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 280 crore, Dhurandhar ended up collecting Rs 1,304.5 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Hence, expectations are sky-high that the second instalment in the duology will fare even better.

Producer likens Dhurandhar’s success to that of Sholay

Expressing full confidence that Dhurandhar 2 will emerge as a far bigger success than its predecessor, Jyoti Deshpande, who co-produced the movie under the banner of Jio Studios, opined that the 2025 spy actioner may be the only movie whose success can be likened to that of Ramesh Sippy’s all-time classic Sholay (1975). “This is not just a maker’s success; it is as much the audience’s success. It has been decades since we saw a film that has taken up the imagination of the movie-going public. They have made it a success by watching the film multiple times and talking about it. After Sholay, I can’t think of a film that has been as successful. It is something that we can’t script. It’s something marketing money can’t buy, something that money can’t achieve,” she told Fortune India.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh admits he’s ‘craving calm’ amid Dhurandhar frenzy, says ‘his life can be pretty crazy’: ‘Where I can hear myself again’

She continued, “We know what’s in part two; we have the conviction. We have shot both films together. Had the first part not fired, the second one would have sat in our cupboard. However, we were sure the first part would fire, so we put that energy out. We are so happy the audience took a shine to it. We believe Dhurandhar 2 will be bigger than the first part.” Jyoti further claimed that Dhurandhar’s Hindi version alone earned three times as much from the southern states as other successful Hindi movies had done thus far.

Nonetheless, she admitted that Dhurandhar was a risky film to greenlight. “It was not an easy film to greenlight because it defied all the norms. When you greenlight a film, you think about the genre, the actor, and the commerciality of it. It is true that stories rarely fail; the budgets fail. So, how do you shoot one large film or two films that are going to cost a lot of money, that are adult (A-certified), have a lot of gore, and are almost fully shot in Pakistan with almost 100 per cent Muslim characters? It doesn’t tick any box. So, how do you back such a film? I found it clutter-breaking; I found it more moving rather than in-your-face patriotic films.”

Watch Dhurandhar 2 teaser here:

Responding to criticisms against the movie’s political undertones, which many found problematic, Jyoti, who serves as the president of Jio Studios, told Forbes in a recent interview, “I do not believe at all that this film was propaganda or it had some agenda to deliver. It definitely was not against any religion. That was not the intention of the film or the intent. It cannot even be interpreted like that. If we are rooting for our country, there’s nothing wrong with it. We’re not rooting for our country at the cost of any religion or anything. We’re saying terrorism is bad. Terrorism is bad in any religion.”

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles, the second instalment in the duology, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, alongside the Hindi original. It will clash with Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic at the box office.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Exclusive | Prakash Raj rubbishes reports of his exit from Prabhas' Spirit after argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Nonsense speculation'
prakash raj g
'Done with music being a machine': Why Arijit Singh rejected Aamir Khan’s plea to stay in Bollywood playback
Arijit Singh retirement
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher asks Anupam Mittal if shaadi.com guarantees safety
Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India 5
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: CJI Surya Kant says ‘won’t allow any impediment in SIR’
5 girls go out to play in Bihar village, only 1 returns — mystery continues
5 girls go out to play in Bihar village, only 1 returns — mystery continues
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
prakash raj g
Exclusive | Prakash Raj rubbishes reports of his exit from Prabhas' Spirit after argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Nonsense speculation'
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings have now begun biting govts
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother
‘Just can't be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
‘Just can't be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement