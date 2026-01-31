Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Fans complain about Dhurandhar print quality on Netflix, say OTT version ‘feels noticeably downgraded’
Many fans have taken to social media and claimed that the print quality of the film is poor, while some have also alleged that Netflix has removed certain dialogues and expletives.
After a 56-day successful run in the theatres, Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on Friday. Fans were eager to watch the film again but some have expressed disappointment with the OTT version. Fans are claiming that the video quality of the film is not up to the mark, and they are also disappointed that the OTT version has muted certain expletives from the film.
Fans complain about Dhurandhar print on Netflix
The runtime of the film on the streaming platform reads 3 hours and 25 minutes, which is 9 minutes shorter than the original duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes. As per a report in NDTV, the film’s revised runtime in theatres was 3 hours and 28 minutes as the makers were asked to mute refernces to Baloch. The runtime of Netflix is four minutes shorter than this as they have removed the anti-smoking PSAs from the theatrical cut.
Many fans also slammed Dhurandhar’s low-quality print on Netflix. Several viewers have called the YouTube versions of the songs better than what is shown on the streaming platform. A fan wrote, “The theatrical experience adds a lot to the film and the Netflix version feels noticeably downgraded. If you want to experience Dhurandhar then just go to theatre.” Another comment read, “Dhurandhar on Netflix • No HDR10+ or Dolby Vision • No Spatial Audio or Dolby Atmos ⇒ Dull visuals and desaturated colors compared to the theatrical version. + Heavily censored (despite holding an ‘A’ rating) and 9 minutes of cut scenes compared to the theatrical version.”
One more comment read, “WTF color grading is this ? @NetflixIndia No contrast #DhurandharOnNetflix YouTube video has better sound & video quality… Check this and sort out #Dhurandhar.” Another one wrote, “Netflix ruined dhurandhar movie.”
Did Dhurandhar release in the Middle East on Netflix?
Dhurandhar was banned from release in Pakistan and several Middle East countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — over its anti-Pakistan theme when it released in theatres in December 2025. However, now, as per a report in Zoom, the film has been released on Netflix in the UAE. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in the region. However, reports could not confirm whether the spy thriller was premiered in the neighbouring country.
