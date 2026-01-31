Fans complain about Dhurandhar print quality on Netflix, say OTT version ‘feels noticeably downgraded’

Many fans have taken to social media and claimed that the print quality of the film is poor, while some have also alleged that Netflix has removed certain dialogues and expletives.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiJan 31, 2026 05:16 PM IST
DhurandharFans not happy with print quality of Dhurandhar on Netflix.
Make us preferred source on Google

After a 56-day successful run in the theatres, Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on Friday. Fans were eager to watch the film again but some have expressed disappointment with the OTT version. Fans are claiming that the video quality of the film is not up to the mark, and they are also disappointed that the OTT version has muted certain expletives from the film.

Fans complain about Dhurandhar print on Netflix

The runtime of the film on the streaming platform reads 3 hours and 25 minutes, which is 9 minutes shorter than the original duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes. As per a report in NDTV, the film’s revised runtime in theatres was 3 hours and 28 minutes as the makers were asked to mute refernces to Baloch. The runtime of Netflix is four minutes shorter than this as they have removed the anti-smoking PSAs from the theatrical cut.

Many fans also slammed Dhurandhar’s low-quality print on Netflix. Several viewers have called the YouTube versions of the songs better than what is shown on the streaming platform. A fan wrote, “The theatrical experience adds a lot to the film and the Netflix version feels noticeably downgraded. If you want to experience Dhurandhar then just go to theatre.” Another comment read, “Dhurandhar on Netflix • No HDR10+ or Dolby Vision • No Spatial Audio or Dolby Atmos ⇒ Dull visuals and desaturated colors compared to the theatrical version. + Heavily censored (despite holding an ‘A’ rating) and 9 minutes of cut scenes compared to the theatrical version.”

One more comment read, “WTF color grading is this ? @NetflixIndia No contrast #DhurandharOnNetflix YouTube video has better sound & video quality… Check this and sort out #Dhurandhar.” Another one wrote, “Netflix ruined dhurandhar movie.”

Also Read | Dhurandhar pushes a bigoted vision, gaslighting the audience into accepting it as entertainment

Did Dhurandhar release in the Middle East on Netflix?

Dhurandhar was banned from release in Pakistan and several Middle East countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — over its anti-Pakistan theme when it released in theatres in December 2025. However, now, as per a report in Zoom, the film has been released on Netflix in the UAE. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in the region. However, reports could not confirm whether the spy thriller was premiered in the neighbouring country.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Mayasabha
'Ranbir and I have been together for 7 years,' says Alia as she dismisses 'noise' scrutinising their relationship
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Alpha
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
TISS
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback against the move
Iran-US
Live: Iran ready for both war and dialogue, says Foreign Minister
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
animals
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections
animals
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement