Fans complain about Dhurandhar print quality on Netflix, say OTT version ‘feels noticeably downgraded’

After a 56-day successful run in the theatres, Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on Friday. Fans were eager to watch the film again but some have expressed disappointment with the OTT version. Fans are claiming that the video quality of the film is not up to the mark, and they are also disappointed that the OTT version has muted certain expletives from the film.

Fans complain about Dhurandhar print on Netflix

The runtime of the film on the streaming platform reads 3 hours and 25 minutes, which is 9 minutes shorter than the original duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes. As per a report in NDTV, the film’s revised runtime in theatres was 3 hours and 28 minutes as the makers were asked to mute refernces to Baloch. The runtime of Netflix is four minutes shorter than this as they have removed the anti-smoking PSAs from the theatrical cut.