‘Dhurandhar a perfect film after Sholay’: Sooraj Barjatya says ‘hats off’ to Aditya Dhar after advocating family-oriented content

Sooraj Barjatya has always advocated for family-oriented films. He’s made a career out of that genre, right from his 1989 directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, to his upcoming release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. In fact, he reveals that he makes a phone call to any filmmaker who comes up with a family-oriented subject in the otherwise violent cinema landscape of today.

“All subjects should get made but this type of content is very important,” says Barjatya on SCREEN Spotlight, adding, “So that we can tell the younger generation to trust, hope, and support each other otherwise we’re all getting divided. Why should there be any loneliness?” He himself has served as a showrunner to a family-oriented show Sangamarmar on JioHotstar.