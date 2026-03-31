Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film set to enter Rs 1,400 cr club, records lowest single day earning

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 1,392.23 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge has maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office so far. However, on its second Monday, the film recorded its lowest single-day earnings. According to tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 25.30 crore net across 17,614 shows in India.

The film’s total India net now stands at Rs 872.17 crore, while its India gross has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark to reach Rs 1,027.95 crore. Worldwide, it has earned Rs 1,392.23 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection, all records broken: Ranveer Singh film is 4th highest-grosser ever, beats Baahubali 2 in North America Crossing Rs 1,000 crore in gross collections within 12 days is a significant milestone and underlines the kind of sustained audience interest the film has managed to hold on to well past its opening weekend. A drop in daily earnings is expected at this stage of any theatrical run, but the film’s screen count of over 17,000 shows on Day 12 suggests that exhibitors continue to back it with strong faith. Adding to the momentum is a growing re-watch culture around Dhurandhar 2. A large number of fans have been returning to cinemas for a second or even third viewing, a phenomenon that has been widely discussed on social media and one that has clearly contributed to the film’s ability to maintain healthy numbers. With weekday collections typically dipping before another surge over the weekend, all eyes will be on whether the film can sustain or boost its net collections. Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV— India’s Most Credible Film Awards Are Back! Live Updates Mar 31, 2026 07:41 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12 LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar film breaks records in UK, Germany Dhurandhar 2 has earned over Rs 350 crore globally and is making records across the world. While a big part of its global earnings are coming from North America, it is also doing exceptionally well in the UK, Germany and New Zealand etc. In England, the film is now the second highest grossing Hindi film ever behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and has earned over £3 million in just 10 days. In New Zealand and Germany, considered diaspora markets that love Shah Rukh Khan, the film is on no. 2 spot. Mar 31, 2026 07:21 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12 LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar film is highest earning Hindi film ever in Australia In Australia, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film ever. This is a milestone it achieved in just 11 days, collecting A$6.37M. The list also includes Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal in top 5. Mar 31, 2026 07:12 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film records lowest single day earning Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurnadhar 2: The Revenge saw a massive drop on its second Monday but still earned Rs 25.30 crore net across 17,614 shows in India. The film earned Rs 68 crore on its second Sunday. Dhurnadhar 2's total India net now stands at Rs 872.17 crore, while its India gross is Rs 1,027.95 crore.

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