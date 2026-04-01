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After criticising Dhurandhar, Pakistani politician Nabil Gobal says he loves Rakesh Bedi. Watch
The video has since sparked a wave of memes and reactions online. It is largely believed that Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar is inspired by Nabil Gobal.
After declating he would make a third film to present the “truth” about Lyari, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has now praised actor Rakesh Bedi for his performance in Dhurandhar. Gabol had earlier made headlines after speculation that Bedi’s character in the film was largely inspired by him. Slamming the first instalment in a viral video, he had said, “We will make Dhurandhar 3. Obviously, we won’t name it Dhurandhar, but we will think of something—Lyari Ka Gabbar. Indians will then know the reality of Lyari and Nabil Gabol.”
‘I love Rakesh Bedi’: Nabil Gabol
However, in a recent interview, his tone appeared to soften as he expressed admiration for the veteran actor. “Give my message to Rakesh Bedi. I respect you as a very senior actor. And I love you,” he said.
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The video has since sparked a wave of memes and reactions online. One user joked, “Nice act sir, bilkul shaq nahi ho raha (we don’t have an iota of doubt),” while another commented, “Diary aur ink chhupa ke rakhna sir bas (Hide your diary and ink), proud of you.” Several others took a humorous turn, with comments like, “Asli acting toh aap kar rahe ho 45 saal se (You are the one who has been acting for 45 years).”
SPOILERS AHEAD
The “Indian spy” theory around Gabol gained traction after Dhurandhar introduced the character Jameel Jamali as an Indian spy operating for 45 years. With many believing the character draws inspiration from Gabol, social media has been flooded with memes suggesting he himself could be a spy.
When Nabil Gabol slammed Dhurandhar
Gabol had strongly criticised the film upon its release on December 5, after learning that his personality had allegedly been used as a reference for the character. Expressing his displeasure in a viral video, he said, “They have shown my character as a very important one in the film, but not accurately. What they’ve depicted is very Dabangg. By that, I mean they have not portrayed my role properly. They have turned Lyari into a terrorist hub.”
He further added that, “With God’s grace, several GCC countries have banned the film.” When asked for a global ban, he said: “To push for a global ban, I would need significant resources, which I do not have.” This too had become a popular meme in India.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, has been in the theatres for nearly two weeks now. The Aditya Dhar directorial is close to collecting Rs 1500 cr at the global box office.