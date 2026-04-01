After criticising Dhurandhar, Pakistani politician Nabil Gobal says he loves Rakesh Bedi. Watch

After declating he would make a third film to present the “truth” about Lyari, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has now praised actor Rakesh Bedi for his performance in Dhurandhar. Gabol had earlier made headlines after speculation that Bedi’s character in the film was largely inspired by him. Slamming the first instalment in a viral video, he had said, “We will make Dhurandhar 3. Obviously, we won’t name it Dhurandhar, but we will think of something—Lyari Ka Gabbar. Indians will then know the reality of Lyari and Nabil Gabol.”

‘I love Rakesh Bedi’: Nabil Gabol

However, in a recent interview, his tone appeared to soften as he expressed admiration for the veteran actor. “Give my message to Rakesh Bedi. I respect you as a very senior actor. And I love you,” he said.